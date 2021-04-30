IPL 2021: Would like to speak with Virender Sehwag sir if I get a chance: DC's Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw revealed that if given an opportunity, he would like to converse about batting with Virender Sehwag about their similar habit of looking to score from the first ball.

Prithvi Shaw’s smashed his fellow Under-19 World Cup-winning teammate Shivam Mavi for six fours in the opening over to set the tone for DC’s chase. Chasing 155 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on a two-paced surface at Ahmedabad, the 21-year-old blasted a 41-ball 82 to help DC to a seven-wicket victory.

He became the first batsman in T20 cricket to hit six fours in the first over of an innings. Like Prithvi Shaw, Sehwag, too, would look to start the proceedings with a boundary. His first scoring shot in every game of the 2011 World Cup, before the final, was a boundary. In India's first five games of the tournament, Sehwag sent the first ball for four.

Often compared to Sehwag, who was Delhi Capitals’ (then Delhi Daredevils) first captain, for his aggressive batting at the top, Prithvi Shaw revealed that speaking to the legendary batsman is on his wishlist.

“We haven’t spoken yet, but if I get a chance, I will speak to Viru [Virender Sehwag] sir,” said Prithvi Shaw after winning the Player of the Match.

Have played with Shivam Mavi for 4-5 years, so I knew where he would bowl: Prithvi Shaw

Having led Shivam Mavi in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, Prithvi Shaw knew where the bowler would bowl at him. Speaking about the 25-run first over, he said:

“I wasn’t thinking anything, to be honest (before facing the first ball). I was just waiting for the loose balls. I knew where Shivam would bowl to me - we’ve played [age-group] together for 4-5 years. I was prepared for the short ball since the first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys, so I was prepared for one coming at helmet, but unfortunately, he didn’t bowl.”

Prithvi Shaw further spoke about the surface and the game plan on how he approaches an innings.

“I felt on this wicket, especially when the spinner was bowling, it was stopping a bit, and naturally it was going over the offside. So, I was waiting for them to bowl at me on off or outside off so that I can free my hands.

“When I think I’m in good touch and I don’t think about the score anymore. When I’m batting, I don’t care about myself; I just want my team to win,” added Prithvi Shaw, who, with 269 runs, is now third on the list of most runs in the IPL 2021.

With five wins from seven matches, DC are now in second spot in the points table. They will now face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next match at Ahmedabad on Sunday.