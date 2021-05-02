IPL 2021: "Thanks to IPL we get a chance to interact with our idols" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal feels the grand stage of IPL allows the youngsters to improve themselves by gaining knowledge directly from their idols.

Jaiswal, who starred for the India U-19s in the U-19 World Cup in 2020, is currently playing his second season for the Rajasthan Royals.

Although the southpaw has not set the IPL on fire yet, he believes he has learned a lot by interacting with the senior players. In an interview before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Yashasvi Jaiswal spoke at length about his seniors.

"Whenever I play with Jos (Buttler) and whenever I speak to the senior players and Sanga Sir (Kumar Sangakkara), they share their experiences with me. I get motivated to perform better. I try my best to learn from their experience and change my game and lifestyle accordingly. Thanks to IPL, we get a chance to interact with our idols like Virat Bhaiya, Rohit Bhaiya, Dhoni Sir. So, it feels good to talk with them and take knowledge from them," said Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal points out the huge difference between IPL 2020 and IPL 2021

Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the innings for RR with Jos Buttler. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

As mentioned ahead, IPL 2021 is Yashasvi Jaiswal's second season. He made his debut last year in the United Arab Emirates.

The southpaw scored 40 runs in three matches last year, while in IPL 2021, he has scored 54 runs in two games. When asked about the difference between the previous and current IPL seasons, Yashasvi Jaiswal added:

"There is a huge difference. We played in Dubai last year, but this year we are in India. So, there's a lot of difference. Also, last time around, we could not practice for six months. We were at home only. This year, luckily, we are playing cricket and trying our best to entertain the fans."

Unfortunately, Yashasvi Jaiswal was out early in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rashid Khan trapped him in front of the stumps when he was on 12.