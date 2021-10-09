IPL 2021: ''That out there was what Mumbai was; that's who we are''- Mahela Jayawardene lauds MI players for stellar show against SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauded the Rohit Sharma-led unit for their brilliant performance in their final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Needing a 170+ run win to pip KKR on net run rate, MI came out all guns blazing, smashing 235 in 20 overs. While that didn't prove to be enough in the broader scheme of things, Jayawardene lauded his players for playing a brand of cricket MI are known for.

However, the former Sri Lankan cricketer admitted that the five-time winners failed to display the same kind of performance on a consistent basis throughout the 14th season of the IPL. That eventually contributed to their exit before the playoffs. In a video shared by MI on their Instagram handle, Jayawardene said:

"That out there was what Mumbai was. Like that's who we are. Just play with that freedom, with that attitude. We didn't see it consistently through the season. But that's what this tournament is all about. If you are not really hitting those marks, the other teams will take advantage."

Despite a 42-run win in the final game against SRH, Mumbai failed to leapfrog KKR on net run rate. As a result, they were knocked out of the tournament before the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

"I can't doubt the effort everyone has put in" - Mahela Jayawardene

Jayawardene added that he could not doubt the efforts the MI players put up during the Indian and UAE legs of IPL 2021, saying:

"I can't doubt the effort everyone has put in. Day in and day out at the training, gym and working hard. The conditions haven't been easy. Everyone put in a shift, but the results haven't gone our way. The margins are so small that we went out on net run rate."

He concluded by expressing his gratitude towards the entire MI set-up for their services throughout the season while wishing everyone well for their future endeavours.

"Thanks. Thank you very much, another season. It has been an absolute privilege. We have had a lot of success; we have enjoyed being in each other's company. Good times, bad times; we have rode that together. So, it's been truly amazing. Wishing each and everyone all the very best going forward," he said.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that’s what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY @mipaltan A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that’s what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY @mipaltan https://t.co/bcylQ2dSMY

With their premature elimination, Mumbai Indians' bid for an unprecedented three-peat came to an end. It will now be interesting to see which players MI end up retaining before the mega- IPL auction next year.

