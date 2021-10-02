IPL 2021: "That's why I hung it out there for him to hit" - Axar Patel reveals strategy to get Quinton de Kock out

Axar Patel starred with the ball as the Delhi Capitals (DC) restricted the Mumbai Indians (MI) to 129 runs before chasing it down with five balls to spare on a difficult Sharjah wicket.

Put to bat first, Quinton de Kock looked to come after the Delhi bowlers despite losing skipper Rohit Sharma in the second over. The Proteas wicket-keeper batsman smacked a four and a six to free the gear before Axar Patel got the better of the batter.

The all-rounder revealed that he tried to play with Quinton de Kock's strengths and induce a mis-hit from the batsman. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Axar Patel said:

"I thought he would go for the slog sweep or through cover. That's why I hung it out there for him to hit. I think there's no need to experiment when some of the simple things are working better."

Axar Patel added two more wickets to his tally to break the Mumbai Indians' middle order to contain them to 129 runs. Avesh Khan (3/15) and Anrich Nortje (1/19) also chipped in with significant contributions.

In the run chase, the Capitals were in a spot of bother at 57/4 but Shreyas Iyer (33*) held things tight from one end and added two crucial partnerships with Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin to take DC home.

"I am able to read the batter more easily" - DC's Axar Patel

The all-rounder from Gujarat has worked very hard in recent times, which has been evident in his improved performances. Axar Patel stressed that he has been able to read the batsmen better which has helped him register better displays.

"I am able to read the batter more easily and can plan better. If I can think about what the batter is doing and deny them the ideal ball, I can be more successful," Axar Patel concluded.

The 27-year-old cricketer has been picked in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman, starting October 17.

