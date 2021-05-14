IPL 2021: "That smile" - David Warner posts photo with SRH captain Kane Williamson 

David Warner recently posted a selfie with his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Kane Williamson on Instagram.

Warner, who is in the Maldives right now, has been very active on social media since IPL 2021 was suspended. After sharing a few photos of his family, the Australian posted a photo with Kane Williamson and captioned it - "That smile" - along with a smiling emoji.

David Warner's Instagram story with Kane Williamson

David Warner and Kane Williamson have played together for the Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. They are the only two batters to have won the IPL Orange Cap while representing the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Warner and Williamson have also both captained SRH. While the Australian opener guided the franchise to their maiden IPL triumph in 2016, the New Zealand skipper helped Sunrisers Hyderabad reach the IPL 2018 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson recently replaced Warner as the skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with several fans and pundits questioning the decision. It would be interesting to see how SRH performs under the New Zealand batsman's captaincy once IPL 2021 resumes.

Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand in the World Test Championship final

Kane Williamson is also currently in the Maldives, with New Zealand head coach Gary Stead stating that the Kiwi players would likely depart for the United Kingdom this weekend.

Williamson will lead New Zealand in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Team India in England next month. The Kiwis beat Virat Kohli's men 2-0 in a two-Test series in New Zealand last year.

Before playing India in the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22, New Zealand will play a two-Test series against England in June.