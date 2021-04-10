Create
"The ball just passed Saturn"- Twitterati trolls MS Dhoni for getting castled on a duck

MS Dhoni was dismissed for a duck on only the fourth time in his entire IPL career so far
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 13 min ago
MS Dhoni's IPL 2021 season didn't get off to a great start as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was cleaned up by Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Avesh Khan for a duck on just the second ball he faced.

CSK fans were expecting fireworks from their 'Thala' as MS Dhoni has been their talisman for a number of years now. However, things didn't pan out the way the 39-year-old would have hoped as he fell without opening his account.

Approaching the twilight of his career, MS Dhoni may not be around the scene for much longer and thus, fans were disappointed they couldn't see their skipper unleash his belligerent strokeplay.

Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's duck

Having retired from international cricket, IPL 2020 was the last time the 39-year-old played a competitive match. He was understandably rusty to begin with and couldn't quite find his timing.

However, Twitterati saw this as an opportunity to troll MS Dhoni for yet another failure. Here is how Twitter reacted to Dhoni's dismissal:

CSK's first innings was all about the fairytale comeback of Suresh Raina. The 34-year-old was back in yellow and scored an impressive half-century, proving he is still one of the best batsmen to don the CSK jersey.

After Raina's unfortunate run-out and MS Dhoni's quick departure, CSK looked to be in a spot of bother. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran provided the perfect finish for the Men in Yellow as they ended up posting a highly competitive total of 188 in their 20 overs.

Knowing that the DC batting line-up is filled with a number of explosive batsmen, MS Dhoni's men will need to bowl well to ensure a winning start to their IPL 2021 season.

DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have given their team a flying start and CSK need to pull things back quickly.

Published 10 Apr 2021, 22:22 IST
IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals MS Dhoni Avesh Khan Twitter Reactions IPL 2021 Teams & Players List CSK vs DC
