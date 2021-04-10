"The ball just passed Saturn"- Twitterati trolls MS Dhoni for getting castled on a duck

MS Dhoni's IPL 2021 season didn't get off to a great start as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was cleaned up by Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Avesh Khan for a duck on just the second ball he faced.

CSK fans were expecting fireworks from their 'Thala' as MS Dhoni has been their talisman for a number of years now. However, things didn't pan out the way the 39-year-old would have hoped as he fell without opening his account.

Approaching the twilight of his career, MS Dhoni may not be around the scene for much longer and thus, fans were disappointed they couldn't see their skipper unleash his belligerent strokeplay.

Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's duck

Having retired from international cricket, IPL 2020 was the last time the 39-year-old played a competitive match. He was understandably rusty to begin with and couldn't quite find his timing.

However, Twitterati saw this as an opportunity to troll MS Dhoni for yet another failure. Here is how Twitter reacted to Dhoni's dismissal:

• MS Dhoni Ducks In IPL : 4



Virat - 5,

AB De Villiers - 9,

Rohit Sharma - 13 pic.twitter.com/a3Mh0E4JUE — Salaar | #CSK (@akshaykv07) April 10, 2021

Breakup hurts the most!?



No man!! Seeing @msdhoni out on a duck makes me cry!! 😭😭😭😭 — Sarcasm_hub4 (@Darkwolfjazz1) April 10, 2021

MS Dhoni gets a DUCK on return.. phew!!! #CSKvDC — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) April 10, 2021

Most Consecutive Innings without a duck in T20s :-



145 - Chris Gayle (2012-2016)

108 - MS Dhoni (2015-2020)#CSKvDC #MSDhoni — Abhi. (@AbhiCricket18) April 10, 2021

MS Dhoni is out for duck! LOL!#IPL2021 #DCvsCSK — Israrul Haque Khan (@israr06071995) April 10, 2021

Amazing strike @msdhoni super shot .. out of this world..

I have just heard the ball just passed Saturn

4th duck super #IPL2021 — Swamynathan (@swamynathan_ch) April 10, 2021

MS Dhoni out Duck in IPL history -



2010 vs Rajasthan Royals

2010 vs Delhi Daredevils

2015 vs Mumbai Indians

2021 vs Delhi Capitals#CSKvDC #IPL2021 — Abhi. (@AbhiCricket18) April 10, 2021

And gets out on a duck — Arun Gandhi (@mainhoongandhi) April 10, 2021

All the hype of him hitting big sixes in nets... giving hope to the millions of his fans, only to be out for a duck.Hoping for a massive end to his IPL career.#IPL2021 #CSK #MSDhoni — 𝑨𝑺𝑴𝑰𝑻 (@imasmit) April 10, 2021

CSK's first innings was all about the fairytale comeback of Suresh Raina. The 34-year-old was back in yellow and scored an impressive half-century, proving he is still one of the best batsmen to don the CSK jersey.

After Raina's unfortunate run-out and MS Dhoni's quick departure, CSK looked to be in a spot of bother. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran provided the perfect finish for the Men in Yellow as they ended up posting a highly competitive total of 188 in their 20 overs.

Knowing that the DC batting line-up is filled with a number of explosive batsmen, MS Dhoni's men will need to bowl well to ensure a winning start to their IPL 2021 season.

DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have given their team a flying start and CSK need to pull things back quickly.