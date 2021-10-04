"The fearless approach was missing from Shubman Gill's batting"- Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta believes the fearless approach was missing from Shubman Gill's innings against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The opener top-scored for the Kolkata Knight Riders with 57 runs but took 51 deliveries for the same.

Deep Dasgupta opined that Shubman Gill's approach might have changed because KKR lost the early wicket of Venkatesh Iyer. KKR were also chasing down a target of just 116 and a fearless approach might not have been needed from Gill.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here is what Deep Dasgupta had to say about the KKR youngster's innings:

"The fearless approach was missing from Shubman Gill's innings today. It could be because it might be the first time Venkatesh Iyer didn't get runs. When Iyer keeps the run flow going then we don't really pay attention to Shubman Gill's strike-rate. The other reason could be the pitch and the fact that they were not chasing a huge target."

Shakib's presence has given balance to KKR's middle-order: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta reckons KKR's only worry at the moment would be the problem with their middle-order not scoring runs consistently. However, with the inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan, Dasgupta feels KKR have addressed that issue.

With all-rounder Andre Russell out injured, KKR's balance took a serious hit. They tried options like Tim Seifert in the middle order but had to compromise in their bowling department. But with Shakib's presence, Dasgupta believes KKR will once again regain their lost balance.

"KKR's middle-order has not fired, if you talk about Morgan even he didn't look convincing. But the presence of Shakib Al Hasan has given them more balance. In the last game they played Siefert so while there was batting depth, they were short in bowling. But with Shakib's presence, it is looking much better especially in absence of Andre Russell," Deep Dasgupta concluded.

