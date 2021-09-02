IPL 2021: "The feeling was really difficult" - Shreyas Iyer opens up on missing the first half of the tournament

Delhi Capitals cricketer Shreyas Iyer has opened up on the struggles of missing the first half of IPL 2021 earlier this year due to a shoulder injury.

Iyer copped a shoulder injury during the limited-overs series against England earlier this year, which ruled him out of IPL 2021.

During a conversation on Delhi Capitals' YouTube channel, the 26-year-old stressed that it was a difficult feeling to watch his teammates play while he was recuperating from a dislocated injury.

"It was really good, I was sitting in front of the TV and watching each and every game and feeling as if I am on the ground and trying to replicate the scenario at my place," Shreyas Iyer said.

"But the feeling was very difficult to sit out and see my other teammates play. But right now, its the past and I have to forget about it and continue with the same flow the team has maintained throughout," he added.

Rishabh Pant was handed over the team's reins in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. The young wicketkeeper-batter did exceedingly well, winning six out of eight games. Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the top of the table with 12 points.

"I am feeling on top of the world right now" - Shreyas Iyer

Meanwhile, the postponement of IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered in time to be available for the second phase of the tournament.

Iyer stressed that it was a good feeling to reunite with his Delhi teammates with whom he has cherished playing.

"I am feeling on top of the world right now to be honest. This was the thing I was eagerly waiting for and today I got to bat along with my teammates. So, it's never a bad feeling to be amongst the team. And yeah, I am loving it."

Iyer traveled to the UAE a week ahead of the entire squad to prepare for the remainder of IPL 2021.

"I came six days prior to the practice session and I had two really good games against the UAE team and yeah really good feeling so just want to continue with the same momentum," he said.

Delhi Capitals will kick-start their campaign in the second half of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar