IPL 2021: "The pitches have a bit more to offer for the fast bowlers" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's purple patch in the second leg

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has attributed Jasprit Bumrah's sparkling patch with the ball in the ongoing phase of IPL 2021 to the nature of the pitches in the UAE. Chopra added that the pacer had a few games under his belt coming into the UAE leg as well, compared to the first leg of the competition in India earlier this year.

After notching the highest wickets by an Indian pacer in the previous edition in the UAE, Bumrah continued his love affair with the Middle East. He has got off to a magnificent start despite the Mumbai Indians' misfortunes in their once-conquered land. The right-arm bowler has picked up the most wickets in the second leg of the IPL so far and has taken his tally to 38 wickets in 20 T20 matches in the UAE.

Chopra noted that Bumrah came into the first leg of the IPL with almost no match practice. Moreover, the defending champions played the bulk of their matches in Chennai, a venue not known for its affinity for pace bowlers.

The pacer also suffered an injury during the Border-Gavaskar trophy series and then proceeded to miss the home series against England as well. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Chopra said:

"Sometimes just not the tournament, sometimes it is what happens before it that plays a role. Bumrah barely played any cricket before the first leg. He returned injured from Australia and did not play the fourth test. Then he missed entire Test series, then he got married and missed the limited overs series against England at home."

"Then came the IPL and that too in Chennai, not a venue where you would expect Bumrah to pick up a lot of wickets. That has changed completely now, lot of wickets now since the wickets are giving a little more to the fast bowlers," Chopra added.

Bumrah has picked up 11 wickets in five matches already in the second leg of IPL 2021 and is looking in prime form ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is set to be contested in the same set of venues.

I'd give Bumrah two overs in the powerplay: Aakash Chopra

Chopra also discussed whether Bumrah is being rightly used by the Mumbai Indians, given their struggle to make it to the playoffs. He claimed he would give Bumrah two overs with the new ball in the powerplay in MI's upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

His reason for this was RR's proficiency at the top of the order, which was in full effect in their win over Chennai Super Kings. Chopra added:

"The cream of Rajasthan is right at the top with Jaiswal, Lewis and Samson. If you can dismiss 2 of those 3 early, then I think the game is in the bag," Chopra explained.

Carlos Brathwaite also felt Bumrah should bowl two overs in the powerplay. The West Indian believes Bumrah's ability to create pressure and extract wickets makes him a threat right from the word go. Brathwaite added:

"Bumrah should bowl with the new ball, you want early wickets and you want to put the other team under pressure and he's more effective with the new ball and will put them under pressure in the powerplay."

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will take the field to compete in what will be almost a virtual knockout game in Sharjah on Tuesday (October 5).

