IPL 2021: "There are regular conversations on players' welfare in the KKR camp" – Eoin Morgan on bubble life

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan opened up on the challenges that life in a bio-bubble presents. The English cricketer stated that there are regular conversations within the camp on players' welfare during these challenging times.

In these COVID-19 times of social distancing and rising cases worldwide, the sport has undergone massive changes. Not only have there been alterations in the laws, but bio-bubbles have been created for the players and staff that restrict movements.

Players across the world have talked about how difficult and claustrophobic quarantine and bubble-life can be. And things only get worse when you are away from your family.

Addressing a question about the bubble life for players during the post-match presentation on Sunday, Eoin Morgan said:

"Everyone within the squad, backroom staff and coaches are aware of how tough the bubble life is and the challenges it presents. It's tough at different stages and particularly when you aren't playing. Working hard and waiting for an opportunity could be a challenge. Having been in that position myself, I think the mind is waiting for that opportunity and trying to manage how you spend your energies. Often, if you aren't in good headspace, then you don't take the opportunity when it arrives. There's regular conversations going on about the players' welfare at the moment."

IPL 2020, which was initially scheduled for March, was postponed and could only be played through September. With India struggling to control the pandemic situation last year, the tournament was played in the UAE.

With the second wave hitting India hard in 2021, this is the second straight year the cash-rich league is being conducted without spectators.

KKR win their 100th IPL match

After failing to make it to the previous edition's playoffs, the Eoin Morgan-led KKR started with a bang in IPL 2021. Playing their first game in Chennai, they pulled off a 10-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting first, KKR put up 187 for 6, courtesy of explosive batting from Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53). They managed to restrict SRH to 177.

The victory marked KKR's 100th win in the IPL. Thirteen years back, in April 2008, in their first-ever IPL game, KKR brought up their first win. Brendon McCullum blazed away to a century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. Co-incidentally, McCullum has been the side's head coach for the past two editions.