IPL 2021: "They limped their way to 134" - Dale Steyn feels Sunrisers Hyderabad had too many soft dismissals vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) put on a fine bowling display on Wednesday to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 134/9 in their 20 overs in their IPL 2021 match. They were led by their South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and did not let SRH settle, picking wickets at regular intervals

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that Hyderabad had posted a below-par total. According to Steyn, it was soft dismissals that prevented SRH from adding another 30 runs to their score. He said:

"Below par score. Everybody just looked a little bit rusty. They had a couple of very soft dismissals. It's very rare that you see Kane Williamson get out the way he did. A little bit of bounce in the pitch, to be fair to the quicker bowlers, but not enough to say that it's not a deck where you can go on to score 160. 134 is definitely below par."

Steyn said that some of the Sunrisers Hyderabad players were surprised by the bounce, but he still thought it was a better pitch to bat on than the Williamson-led team made it look like. He added:

"There was a little bit of bounce. Warner was surprised. Manish Pandey was surprised. But all in all, I don't think it was that bad that these guys couldn't score more than 150 or 160. They just limped their way to 134."

Dale Steyn praises Rishabh Pant during game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dale Steyn heaped praise on Rishabh Pant for his bowling changes and not letting a new batsman settle every time DC broke a partnership. He added that it was Sunrisers Hyderabad's inability to build partnerships that cost them. Steyn said:

"Just the loss of wickets. They kept losing wickets and weren't able to build partnerships. And as they lost a wicket, Pant was really good. He brought back a quick man. KG came back and every time he came back he looked like he was going to take a wicket. And Avesh Khan came back and then Nortje came back. And as they lost wickets, Delhi just made it difficult for them to find that bad over."

The fast bowlers delivered well for DC, with Rabada returning with figures of 3/37 and Nortje registering an economical innings of 2/12. Spinning all-rounder Axar Patel also chipped in with two wickets.

