"They don't want to miss PM's speech"- Fans troll MI as Amit Mishra runs through them

Amit Mishra starred for the Delhi Capitals (DC) with the ball as the veteran leg-spinner ended up with figures of 4-24, which are the best ever from his side against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

MI were building a decent platform for their big-hitters to come in later and explode in the end. However, Amit Mishra and other DC bowlers ensured that the defending champions didn't get to the total that they would have wanted to.

Although the likes of Ishan Kishan and Jayant Yadav tried to bring the MI innings back on track, 137-9 was all they could manage. This was yet another disappointing performance from the defending champions, who had a reputation for being a powerful batting line-up coming into the IPL 2021 season.

MI Fans were frustrated with the way the MI batsmen just threw their wickets away in the middle-overs. DC fans, on the other hand, hailed Amit Mishra for being at his best despite approaching the twilight of his career. Here's how Twitter reacted to MI's batting effort:

Amit Mishra is now just 8 wickets away from surpassing Lasith Malinga as the leading wicket taker of the IPL. One of the most underrated bowler in history. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2021

Amit Mishra the game changer - gets Rohit, Hardik, Pollard - The power house of Mumbai Indians. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 20, 2021

Amit Mishra vs Rohit Sharma



Runs : 87

Balls : 91

Dots : 31

Avg : 12.428

Outs : 7*



Abba. Harmonium pic.twitter.com/xcJQSZcIME — Akshat ॐ (@StanVirat) April 20, 2021

Amit Mishra is having a dream night at Chepauk. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and now Kieron Pollard all in just 10 balls. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2021

Two wickets in an over for Amit Mishra, the wily old fox. But what was Hardik Pandya trying to do? Has let down his team #MIvsDC — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

What used to be Mumbai Indians’ biggest strength once has now become their biggest weakness - Hardik, Pollard and Krunal aren’t the same threat anymore. #MIvDC #MI — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) April 20, 2021

Mumbai Indians batsmen are getting out quickly so that they don't miss Prime Minister's speech. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 20, 2021

Mumbai Indians have failed again to keep Trent Boult away from batting. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was looking in great form and till the time he was at the crease, it seemed like he would go on to get a big score. However, DC captain Rishabh Pant brought Amit Mishra back into the attack, knowing that the leg-spinner had dismissed the 33-year-old Indian opener six times before.

The plan worked as Mishra's flighted delivery outside off-stump induced a false shot from Rohit and he was caught at long on. Hardik Pandya's poor form this season continued as he smashed the very first ball he faced straight down the throat of long-on.

Kieron Pollard was probably MI's last hope in getting them to a total around the 150-160 range. The powerful West Indian also had enough time to get his eye in. But Amit Mishra's brilliant googly trapped Pollard in front and MI were in danger of getting bowled out.

Although Ishan and Jayant resurrected the MI innings to an extent with their crucial partnership, Amit Mishra cleaned up the swashbuckling left-hander just as he was looking to cut loose.

Although DC will be delighted with their bowling performance, MI know that on a sluggish Chennai pitch, they do have bowlers who can make the chase difficult for their opposition.