IPL 2021: "Things like this can happen to any team" - Shivam Mavi comments on KKR's losing streak

Kolkata Knight Riders pace bowler Shivam Mavi offered his views on his team's performance so far in IPL 2021. The Kolkata-based franchise are in eighth position right now, with two points to their name in five matches.

They are on a four-match losing streak at the moment. Ahead of KKR's game against the Punjab Kings tonight, Shivam Mavi spoke about the atmosphere in the dressing room after the first five matches.

"Things like this can happen to any team, but the discussions are normal. Just that, we need to focus on the process," Shivam Mavi said while previewing KKR's battle against PBKS on Instagram.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first match at the newly rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Shivam Mavi is yet to play at this new venue. When asked about his excitement ahead of the game versus Punjab, Mavi replied:

"I am very excited - Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium I haven't played there before. So, I am excited."

Shivam Mavi explains how he troubled the RR batsmen at Wankhede Stadium

Shivam Mavi picked up the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the last match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Kolkata Knight Riders lost their previous match to the Rajasthan Royals, but Shivam Mavi bowled an impressive spell of 1/19. The right-arm pacer bowled at an economy rate of 4.75 and dismissed local boy Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Advertisement

Commenting on his performance in the previous game, Shivam Mavi said:

"I had watched the previous matches at Wankhede, the pitch we were playing on and the way the first innings went, the ball was gripping a bit. When you keep bowling at the same pace, the batsman stays ready to hit it. So I tried some variations and it worked out well."