IPL 2021: “Think Kohli wants to match Tendulkar's record of 50 Test hundreds” - Brad Hogg on RCB skipper stepping down

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg feels that Virat Kohli has given up T20I and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captaincy to focus on matching Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of 50 Test hundreds. According to Hogg, Kohli is well aware that he needs to taste greater success in the longer format to be remembered as one of the greats.

After earlier announcing that he will be quitting the T20I captaincy, Kohli on Sunday confirmed that he would be stepping down as RCB skipper as well at the end of this year’s IPL season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg opined there is a bigger picture to Kohli’s decisions than just the pressure to lead in all formats. The former left-arm spinner said:

“He has stepped down from the international position of T20 captain and also RCB. This is a bigger picture, where he is concentrating on the longer format of the game. He wants to lead India in Test cricket and ODIs. But there’s a record in his eyeline as well - trying to get that Tendulkar record of 100 international hundreds.”

Elaborating on his views about Kohli’s focus going ahead, Hogg added:

“He’s well up there with Sachin in ODIs, having got 43 hundreds at the present moment. But he has only got 27 hundreds in Tests. Tendulkar got 51 hundreds in 200 games. I think Kohli wants to concentrate on Test cricket and match Tendulkar's record of having 50 Test hundreds under his belt. He wants to become one of the greats as well. I think that's where Kohli's going.”

Kohli (32) hasn’t scored an international century since November 2019, when he crossed three-figures in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Kohli might give up T20 cricket after 2022 World Cup: Hogg

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



"This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I'll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.": Virat Kohli



Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/QSIdCT8QQM

Although Kohli has quit as T20I captain, many are wondering why he has stayed on in the role in ODIs.

According to Hogg, Kohli is fine as one-day captain but he feels the batter could quit T20Is altogether after the 2022 World Cup. Hogg explained:

“I think it is very good that he has jumped out of the T20 role. The one-day team is not much different from the Test team. You need a different captain for the T20 format, but I think he should still be captain in the 50-over format."

He added:

"Don’t think Kohli will play much T20 cricket after the next World Cup (2022). He might give it up to concentrate on Tests and one-dayers. Remember he has got new family, there are a lot of bio-bubble security issues and players are stressed out in those scenarios. That might lead Kohli to not play T20 cricket in a couple of years’ time.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Blue Jersey tribute, Virat's 200th IPL match for RCB, & 2 important points - everything to play for! Know about the preparations heading into the game from Captain Kohli & Coach Hesson on @myntra presents Game Day.



#PlayBold #IPL2021 Game Day: KKR vs RCB PreviewBlue Jersey tribute, Virat’s 200th IPL match for RCB, & 2 important points - everything to play for! Know about the preparations heading into the game from Captain Kohli & Coach Hesson on @myntra presents Game Day. Game Day: KKR vs RCB Preview



Blue Jersey tribute, Virat’s 200th IPL match for RCB, & 2 important points - everything to play for! Know about the preparations heading into the game from Captain Kohli & Coach Hesson on @myntra presents Game Day.



#PlayBold #IPL2021 https://t.co/GhRCuplzKM

Kohli has 3159 runs to his name from 90 T20Is at a strike rate of 139.04 with a best of 94 not out.

