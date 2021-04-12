IPL 2021: "This is why IPL is beautiful" – Chetan Sakariya's inspiring rise wins hearts on Twitter

Chetan Sakariya couldn’t have started IPL 2021 on a better note, ending up as the pick of the bowlers on debut. In a match where the Punjab Kings scored 221, Chetan Sakariya ended with an economy of 7.75.

Playing his debut IPL match, Chetan Sakariya impressed throughout the innings. Tasked with bowling difficult overs, Chetan Sakariya showed tremendous guile and grit to consistently outfox the batsmen.

Chetan Sakariya didn’t have the best of starts, conceding 10 runs in his first over. But the young gun came back brilliantly, picking up Mayank Agarwal’s wicket in the next over while conceding just one run.

The 22-year-old used the variations brilliantly and bowled an outstanding 20th over, conceding just five runs and dismissing KL Rahul and Jhye Richardson.

He ended with figures of 3/31 on debut, and many took to Twitter to celebrate Chetan Sakariya’s arrival on the big stage.

Twitter gushes over Chetan Sakariya’s story

Chetan Sakariya had a trying time before making it big at the IPL auction. The left-arm pacer didn’t have boots to train in at one point and is currently the only breadwinner in his family.

He lost a younger sibling weeks before the auction, with Chetan Sakariya recently opening up about his struggles.

After his impressive debut, many took to Twitter to praise the youngster. Several fans claimed Chetan Sakariya’s rise is what makes the IPL beautiful, celebrating the pacer’s deserved climb to the top echelons of the game.

Story of Chetan Sakariya. So happy for him. Go well pic.twitter.com/3VQ4xeC8r6 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 12, 2021

Chetan Sakariya was a net bowler in RCB last year. Came to India when his brother commited su!cide in January and his father was bedridden due to a car accident. His financial condition was very unstable. pic.twitter.com/lfktZTML2V — monkey बात🐒 (@monkeybaat83) April 12, 2021

If you read the story of Chetan Sakariya - you will feel for him, coming from a poor family, lost his brother on January, he didint had money to buy spikes back then....in 2021, he is making IPL debut.



This is why IPL is beautiful - All the best, Chetan.https://t.co/ieVTDsRMxT pic.twitter.com/H66JqonDOy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2021

Fans praise Chetan Sakariya’s skills

While Chetan Sakariya’s rags to riches story caught the eye of many, cricket fans didn’t lose sight of his abilities on the cricket field.

Several fans pointed to his stunning catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran at short fine leg. Others praised Sakariya for looking at home in his debut match for the Royals.

Liked the look of Chetan Sakariya....he’s got the skills. Moves the ball both ways. Back of the hand slower too. Good pick #RR 👌 #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 12, 2021

What an outstanding final over by Chetan Sakariya, on debut he finished with 3/31 with the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2021

What a catch!! Sakariya...nailing his debut!! Make sure you find a reply of it and watch! It won’t disappoint you — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 12, 2021

What An Amazing Debut from Chetan Sakariya. His bowling 31/3 in his 4 Overs and Takes a Blinder catch. Brilliant young man Chetan Sakariya. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/FjHCCQvofA — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 12, 2021

Chetan Sakariya. Might hear this name often from now 🔥👍🏻#HallaBol — Gypsy🕊 (@gandhi_offcl) April 12, 2021

Sakariya what a debut man.👏👏👏



These domestic player time to time over performing International counterparts is what special about IPL.

Domestic quality is unparalleled.



Hooda and Sakariya in 1st Half.#IPL2021 — Andy. (@WeBleedBlue007) April 12, 2021

How impressive was young Chetan Sakariya! Bowled all the tough overs & ended up with an economy of 7.75 when the opposition scored 221. That too at one of the hardest place for a bowler - Wankhede stadium.👏👏👏#RR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 12, 2021

If there is anything that's improved from IPL to IPL, it's the fearlessness and enterprise of the young uncapped Indian cricketers. Not scared to go out and take on anyone. Patel, Rana, Tripathi, Krishna, Samad, Hooda, Sakariya.....the list goes on and on. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 12, 2021

You’d look at 2 things to pick up promise in a bowler on debut



1) Control with his lengths & bowling to a plan.



2) The way he comes back after getting hit.



It was good to see Sakariya tick both thes boxes on debut. He was willing to go around the wicket to cramp RHBs. #RR — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) April 12, 2021