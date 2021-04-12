IPL 2021: "This is why IPL is beautiful" – Chetan Sakariya's inspiring rise wins hearts on Twitter

Chetan Sakariya couldn’t have started IPL 2021 on a better note, ending up as the pick of the bowlers on debut. In a match where the Punjab Kings scored 221, Chetan Sakariya ended with an economy of 7.75.
Playing his debut IPL match, Chetan Sakariya impressed throughout the innings. Tasked with bowling difficult overs, Chetan Sakariya showed tremendous guile and grit to consistently outfox the batsmen.
Chetan Sakariya didn’t have the best of starts, conceding 10 runs in his first over. But the young gun came back brilliantly, picking up Mayank Agarwal’s wicket in the next over while conceding just one run.
The 22-year-old used the variations brilliantly and bowled an outstanding 20th over, conceding just five runs and dismissing KL Rahul and Jhye Richardson.
He ended with figures of 3/31 on debut, and many took to Twitter to celebrate Chetan Sakariya’s arrival on the big stage.
Twitter gushes over Chetan Sakariya’s story
Chetan Sakariya had a trying time before making it big at the IPL auction. The left-arm pacer didn’t have boots to train in at one point and is currently the only breadwinner in his family.
He lost a younger sibling weeks before the auction, with Chetan Sakariya recently opening up about his struggles.
After his impressive debut, many took to Twitter to praise the youngster. Several fans claimed Chetan Sakariya’s rise is what makes the IPL beautiful, celebrating the pacer’s deserved climb to the top echelons of the game.
Fans praise Chetan Sakariya’s skills
While Chetan Sakariya’s rags to riches story caught the eye of many, cricket fans didn’t lose sight of his abilities on the cricket field.
Several fans pointed to his stunning catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran at short fine leg. Others praised Sakariya for looking at home in his debut match for the Royals.