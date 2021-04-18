"This year is bizarre!"- Fans can't believe it as Virat Kohli finally wins a toss against Morgan

Virat Kohli has won his second toss in three games in the IPL 2021 season so far. More importantly, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper finally broke his jinx against Eoin Morgan, winning his first toss against the 34-year-old.

Overall, Morgan won all of the seven tosses that had earlier taken place whenever he and Virat Kohli faced off as captains. Thus, even Kohli was surprised when he finally broke his jinx against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper.

Twitterati reacts to Virat Kohli winning the toss

Virat Kohli has had a reputation for having the flip of the coin go against him more often than not in his captaincy career. Thus, him winning the toss certainly attracted some hilarious responses from fans.

Here is what they had to say about the same:

Virat Kohli opted to bat first against KKR in the first day game of the tournament. The Chennai track this season has suited sides batting first and has slowed down as the game has progressed.

Moreover, KKR blew away a straightforward chase in their last game against the Mumbai Indians. That would certainly be playing on their minds and Kohli's men would like to set up a competitive total in the first innings.

RCB have made just one change to their side, with hard-hitting batsman Rajat Patidar coming in for Daniel Christian. This means that Virat Kohli has gone in with just three foreign players and has entrusted complete faith in his Indian brigade.

Although KKR lost their last game, Morgan believes they played great cricket for the better part of it and has shown belief in his men by sticking with the same XI. Any total above the 150-run mark is proving to be highly competitive at the Chepauk and RCB will certainly be targeting that total.

With the run-scoring likely to be difficult in the second half of both innings, we could have another low-scoring thriller on our hands.