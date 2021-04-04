"Thought there are no real teams there that need a batter"- Dawid Malan shares his IPL Auction experience

Dawid Malan has revealed that he was a bit nervous going into the IPL Auction 2021 as he was aware that not many teams required a batsman. However, Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured the Englishman's services for his base price of INR 1.5 crore.

This will be Dawid Malan's first IPL experience. The 33-year-old said he tried staying away from the auction, given his nervousness.

"I tried to stay away as i was really nervous. I was a bit apprehensive as to whether I'd get picked up. Especially since i did a little bit of homework beforehand and thought there are no real teams there that need a batter. So i was a bit nervous. I was upstairs, i was packing or doing something, and when i walked down, my wife said, " You've been picked up". Then my phone rang, and my manager rang, so that's how i found out." Malan said.

The left-handed batsman added that he is excited to be part of the 'best tournament in the world'.

"Obviously extremely excited to be part of the best tournament in the world, to be able to rub shoulders with the best Indian and overseas players in the world, to get that opportunity is something i never dreamt of, so i was extremely excited when i was told." the 33-year-old remarked.

Dawid Malan is currently the world No.1 T20I batsman in the ICC Rankings. However, it remains to be seen whether he will find a place in the playing XI given the competition for places in the overseas slot.

Dawid Malan opens up on doing the 'thigh-five' celebration

Advertisement

Dawid Malan was also spotted doing the Punjabi 'thigh-five' celebration in training sessions. However, he said he was unhappy with the final outcome and wants to improve on his thigh-five skills.

"It's a tradition (thigh five celebration) by the sounds of it. I think you have to do it before the each game, so i need to practice that and get the action going. Once i go back to my room tonight and practice that a few times. Hopefully, the next time i will be better because that was embarrassing tonight." Malan chuckled.

Dawid Malan has been a consistent performer for the Three Lions in the shortest format of the game.

The Punjab Kings franchise will hope the batsman can replicate his international form in the IPL. PBKS will open their IPL 2021 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on April 12.