IPL 2021: "To play in the IPL has been something I have always aspired to do" - Tim David, the first player from Singapore to feature in the league

Tim David will become the first Singaporean international to feature in the Indian Premier League. The 25-year old has been chosen to replace Finn Allen in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

The right-hander is one of the busiest cricketers in world cricket right now. He has played eight different tournaments within the space of nine months in six distinct geographical locations.

David was also a part of the Saint Lucia Kings team, who lost the 2021 Caribbean Premier League on Wednesday. On explaining how COVID-19 provided him opportunities, David said:

“The whole of last year I was sitting at home doing nothing. Then, it all snowballed a bit. The COVID this year opened up a lot of opportunities. It’s been a long time on the road, but I am grateful.”

David is a player who plays with a high back-lift and scores at a reckless pace, often providing his side with the final flourish. His strike rates across recent tournaments read – 153 at the Big Bash, 167 at PSL, 136 at T20 Blast, 150 at RLC ODI’s, 250 at a solitary Hundred game, followed by 149 in the CPL.

David added:

“Playing for Singapore has also helped me to play the spin quite well because we play on a lot of spin-friendly wickets in Asia. That has been a big part of my development.”

Talking about his excitement to play alongside Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli, David said:

“AB De Villers and Virat Kohli are two of the best batters in the world and to be able to learn first-hand from them will be awesome. To play in the IPL has been something I have aspired to do and I am really excited to go there for the first time. I am going to keep my ears to the ground and try and soak up as much as I can."

Due to the unavailability of some players for the UAE leg of IPL 2021, teams have scrambled for replacements. The team hit worst by the withdrawals is RCB, who lost Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, and Daniel Sams.

The side have brought in the Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera in Zampa and Sams’ places, respectively. While a rising star of England cricket, George Garton, has replaced Kane Richardson.

