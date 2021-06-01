IPL 2021: Trent Boult opens up on his availability for the UAE leg

Trent Boult admits he has an eye on the upcoming IPL 2021 schedule. The Kiwi pacer conceded he would look to play in the competition if permitted later this year.

The remaining games of IPL 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Although the schedule has not been finalized, the tournament will take place in September-October ahead of the T20 World Cup.

With the availability of overseas players in doubt, Trent Boult discussed his chances of donning the Mumbai Indians jersey once again in 2021.

“Looks like it is moving forward to the UAE where it ran very nicely last year. So if I get the chance, I'll be looking forward to finishing that campaign off nicely," Boult said in a virtual press conference.

While Trent Boult has expressed his hope of playing IPL 2021, much will depend on New Zealand’s international calendar. The Kiwis are expected to play Pakistan in September in the UAE, and the series can’t be canceled because it is a Future Tour Programme (FTP) commitment.

However, with both the probable series and IPL 2021 set to take place in the UAE, Trent Boult may be able to play in both competitions if the dates don’t clash.

Speaking about his IPL 2021 experience, Trent Boult touched upon how this year’s competition was different from past editions of the famous T20 league.

“It’s (India) a beautiful place to go, I obviously have experienced India a lot, the fans and culture too but it was different this time. Obviously very quiet, the usual hum around the streets, the fans were just not there,” Boult explained.

Mumbai Indians will sweat on Trent Boult’s availability

Trent Boult’s recent comments will come as a big boost to the Mumbai Indians, with the 31-year-old an integral part of their pace attack. The left-arm seamer played a crucial role for Mumbai Indians last year as they romped to a fifth IPL crown.

The fast bowler enjoyed his best IPL season in 2020, picking up 25 wickets in 15 games at an economy of 7.97. Trent Boult was particularly impressive in the powerplay, and Mumbai Indians will hope their front line seamer will be available to make a similar contribution when IPL 2021 kicks off later this year