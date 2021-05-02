IPL 2021: Trevor Bayliss explains why SRH used Rashid Khan's two overs inside the powerplay against RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) used their prime weapon Rashid Khan's two overs inside the powerplay against the Rajasthan Royals, a decision which raised a few eyebrows. Head coach Trevor Bayliss explained that the move was taken, keeping in mind Jos Buttler's record against the leg-spinner.

However, as it turned out, the move didn't pay off, and Jos Buttler went on to score his maiden T20 hundred of his career against SRH.

Rashid Khan did pick up the early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the powerplay but was unable to do his primary job, which was to dismiss Jos Buttler.

Following their 55 run defeat against RR, in a query asked by Sportskeeda, Trevor Bayliss justified why Rashid Khan was used early on in the game.

"Rashid is our best performing bowler and he had a decent record against Jos Buttler in the past so we thought we would ball him an over fairly early to try and get Jos out before he got going. Obviously very flat wicket. Unfortunately it didn't work tonight but that's the way the game goes sometimes." said the SRH coach.

Jos Buttler played a blistering knock of 124 off 64 deliveries, helping RR post a mammoth total of 220 runs on the board. In reply, SRH could only muster up 165 runs in their designated 20 overs.

"We wanted to get a different combination working for us"- Trevor Bayliss on SRH dropping David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dropped a bombshell yesterday as they relieved David Warner of his captaincy duties. The team then excluded the Australian batsman from the playing XI for today's encounter against the Royals.

Trevor Bayliss explained that the team wanted to try a different combination against RR.

"Obviously very difficult (On dropping Warner). A guy who has had so much success for the team but that's the way we wanted to go and try and get a different combination working for us." said Trevor Bayliss.

SRH picked two batsmen (Jonny Bairstow & Kane Williamson), one all-rounder (Mohammad Nabi) and one spinner (Rashid Khan) to fill up their four overseas slots.

However, the move to drop Warner didn't work as SRH succumbed to their sixth defeat of the season in seven games. The Hyderabad franchise will need a miraculous turnaround from here onward if they want to make the playoffs.

The team will be in action again on May 4, when they face off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.