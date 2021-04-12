IPL 2021: Trevor Bayliss gives a curious reason for sending Vijay Shankar ahead of Abdul Samad

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Trevor Bayliss has said that a practice match performance prompted them to send Vijay Shankar ahead of Abdul Samad in their IPL 2021 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The coach explained that Vijay Shankar’s stellar performance in that game prompted them to push Shankar up the order.

With SRH needing 57 to win off the final four overs, the team opted to send all-rounder Vijay Shankar over power-hitter Abdul Samad. But the move didn’t pay off, as Vijay Shankar perished after scoring only 11 off seven balls.

Abdul Samad came in and ended unbeaten with a strike rate of 237.5. But many wondered what might have been had Abdul Samad come in earlier. Speaking after the game, Trevor Bayliss defended SRH's decision to send Shankar ahead of Abdul Samad, saying:

“Vijay in our practice matches that we had a few days ago was our best player. He struck the ball beautifully and made 95 in one of the games, hit a lot of balls a long way over the fence. It’s always difficult in those situations whenever you go in, you have to go pretty much from the first ball you face,” observed Bayliss.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Abdul Samad impressed with the bat in the limited time he had in the middle. He smacked Pat Cummins for two sixes in the penultimate over, giving Sunrisers Hyderabad a fighting chance in the final over.

The 19-year-old Abdul Samad struck the ball at a strike rate of 170.76 last season, and Trevor Bayliss has backed the young Abdul Samad to perform in the 2021 IPL campaign as well.

“Abdul Samad in a short space of time last IPL and this one has shown that he has a lot of talent and is a clean striker of the ball. I think as he gets more experience, he will get more opportunities,” said Bayliss.

Want to reward last season’s heroes, says Trevor Bayliss

After addressing the Abdul Samad-Vijay Shankar situation, Bayliss also discussed SRH's team selection against KKR.

The 2016 champions went with Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner as openers, choosing to push Jonny Bairstow down the order in the absence of Kane Williamson.

Saha was a revelation at the top last year, scoring 214 runs in four games. Although the wicketkeeper failed to fire and scored just seven runs on Sunday, Trevor Bayliss was happy to hand opportunities to last year’s stars.

"At the moment, what we wanted to do is reward the guys who finished the tournament last year. We got off to a slow start the last tournament but came back well to reach the playoffs,” said Trevor Bayliss.

Usually tasked with opening the batting in T20Is, Jonny Bairstow batted at no. 4 for on Sunday. Although Bayliss hinted that Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner could continue to open for SRH, he admitted that a return for Bairstow at the top of the order is a plausible option.

“Someone like Saha opening and batting so well in that tournament (last year), we felt we should reward the guys who finished it so well for us last year. Depending on fitness and form, we know Jonny can open the batting and keep as well. It gives us options, but yes he has done well for England at no. 4 recently,” said Bayliss.

With Kane Williamson set to return soon, Jonny Bairstow is likely to drop out of the starting lineup.

A clearer picture about SRH’s playing XI and batting order could emerge when the team take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 14.