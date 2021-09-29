"Tu bas dance kar!"- Fans troll Riyan Parag after RR's batting collapse

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be disappointed to see themselves end up with just 149-9 in their 20 overs after a brilliant start. In their first 11 overs, RR had already scored 100 runs for the loss of just one wicket.

RR's opening stand was of 77 runs and Evin Lewis was looking dangerous. However, the RCB bowlers clawed their way back into the game and triggered a batting collapse.

Riyan Parag's poor form continues

Fans were disappointed with RR's batting performance, and they made themselves heard on Twitter. They also trolled players like Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag as they continued their poor run of form. Here are some of the reactions:

Riyan parag on Riyan on social

Field

Riyan parag on Riyan on social

Field

Field media https://t.co/rghIT7ipiW

Saransh 🇮🇳 @CricSaransh



Meanwhile, Parag tried to copy bowling style of Kedar Jadhav & ended up copying his batting too.

#RRvsRCB



#RRvsRCB

ᧁꪖꪊ᥅ꪖꪜ  @ImGS_08

Finished player

Pan Parag got out after scoring 9 off 16 balls 🤣

Finished player

#RCBvRR

Finished player

#RCBvRR

THEANNUEMPIRE @theannuempire

#RR

Parag bhai tu bas dance hi kar jake

#RR

#RR

If Rajasthan Royals drop Livingstone after this game it would be a) unsurprising and b) absolutely insane

India Fantasy @india_fantasy

#IPL2021



Liam Livingstone is fast realising IPL is a completely different beast.

#IPL2021



#IPL2021

RR were put in to bat first, and their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis were clinical in their strokeplay. Lewis, in particular, didn't miss out on the loose deliveries and was absolutely explosive. RCB conceded 56 runs in the powerplay and were also unable to break the partnership.

Being 100-1 at one stage, RR would have expected that with nine overs left, they would reach a total of around the 180 mark. However, they began losing wickets one after the other. After Lewis departed for a well-made 58, no other player could quite continue the momentum the innings had got until that point.

The in-form Sanju Samson also could only score 19 runs as he tried to attack the slower bowlers. Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed bowled brilliantly, picking up a couple of wickets each. Harshal Patel was once again the star of the show, picking up figures of 3-34.

RCB had won by ten wickets the last time these two teams had played and they would be confident of chasing down this total. However, early wickets can make the game interesting.

Edited by Prem Deshpande