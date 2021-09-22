IPL 2021: "He should return 50% of his match fees" - Twitter reacts to Kedar Jadhav's poor showing with the bat for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Kedar Jadhav failed to capitalize on his opportunity after being named in the playing XI against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. The right-hander managed to score just three runs from eight deliveries before being adjudged LBW against Anrich Nortje.

With SRH's top order failing on yet another occasion, the onus was on the seasoned campaigner to steady the ship for Hyderabad. However, Nortje got the better of him and sent him packing early, allowing Rishabh Pant and Co. to claim their fifth breakthrough of the evening.

While the 36-year-old looked out of sorts at the crease during his brief stay at the crease, he also wasted a crucial review for his side to make matters worse. Fans on Twitter trolled the player for his underwhelming performance with the bat and also opting for a review after being caught plumb in front.

Here's how netizens react to Kedar Jadhav's flop show:

Roshan Shendre @roshan_shendre I want to be as confident as Kedar Jadhav. Out hua upar se review liya , jaise not out hota toh 200% strike rate se run banata #DCvSRH I want to be as confident as Kedar Jadhav. Out hua upar se review liya , jaise not out hota toh 200% strike rate se run banata #DCvSRH

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 Kedar Jadhav thinking he’s important enough to waste the review is hilarious Kedar Jadhav thinking he’s important enough to waste the review is hilarious

ÅÄ.ᴷᴷᴿ  ︎ @cricketfreak009

#SRHvDC Kedar Jadhav should return 50% his match fees for reviewing that . Kedar Jadhav should return 50% his match fees for reviewing that .

#SRHvDC

Anti-Hÿpôčřîťę 👮 @ChahiyeKisko @SunRisers Playing with kedar Jadhav is just like playing with only 10 players @SunRisers Playing with kedar Jadhav is just like playing with only 10 players

SRH fail to post an imposing total

Hyderabad managed to post a target of 135 after electing to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. While star opener David Warner was dismissed without troubling the scorers in the very first over, the likes of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav also struggled to up the ante.

19-year-old Abdul Samad was the only saving grace as his fighting knock of 28 from 21 deliveries helped SRH post a respectable total. Rashid Khan also contributed with 22 crucial runs lower down the order.

While SRH do have a formidable bowling attack, their total appears to be below par, considering Delhi's star-studded batting order. However, it is too early to write them off as they have emerged victorious in low-scoring thrillers on multiple occasions in the past.

The encounter is of utmost importance to SRH as they are currently the wooden spooners in the competition. They need to win their remaining matches in order to have an outside chance of making it to the all-important playoffs this year.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar