Twitterati trolls MI fans after RR's horror show against KKR

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been blown away by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah as they have been bowled out for just 85 runs. Chasing 172 runs to win on a slowish deck at Sharjah was never going to be easy. However, the RR batting just showed no spine and capitulated under pressure.

Fans troll RR for a shambolic batting performance against KKR

Fans of both Rajasthan Royal (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were disappointed with RR's performance. RR's loss means that MI are all but out of contention for a place in the playoffs, due to KKR's superior net run rate. Here's what the fans had to say through some of their reactions:

Raunak Kapoor @RaunakRK Hats off to KKR in this 2nd leg. Had to play RCB, MI, CSK & DC upon resumption. Won 3 out of those & bounced back after what would’ve felt like a gut wrenching defeat against PBKS to get the job done vs SRH & RR. Inspite of losing Russell & Lockie en route.Brilliant 👏🏻👏🏻 #IPL2O21 Hats off to KKR in this 2nd leg. Had to play RCB, MI, CSK & DC upon resumption. Won 3 out of those & bounced back after what would’ve felt like a gut wrenching defeat against PBKS to get the job done vs SRH & RR. Inspite of losing Russell & Lockie en route.Brilliant 👏🏻👏🏻#IPL2O21

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Mumbai fans wanted RR to help them but looks like they're helping RCB instead. Mumbai fans wanted RR to help them but looks like they're helping RCB instead.

Rahul @Ittzz_Rahul RR managed to disappoint both Mi and Rcb fans with their batting RR managed to disappoint both Mi and Rcb fans with their batting

Mi fans hoping that RR will chase 172 , as they chased 190 recently against csk.

Meanwhile RR batting today -

Meanwhile RR batting today -

Mi fans hoping that RR will chase 172 , as they chased 190 recently against csk.

Meanwhile RR batting today -

https://t.co/lVqxbaWExp

#KKRvsRR

RR poor batting

Le : MI team

RR poor batting

Le : MI team RR poor battingLe : MI team #KKRvsRR

RR poor batting

Le : MI team https://t.co/TFRttR4xgG

KKR were put into bat first and their opening combination of Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill took a cautious route. Once both batsmen had themselves set up and had an idea about the pace of the pitch, Gill took an aggressive approach. He scored another fine half-century and laid a great platform for the next batters to explode.

Useful contributions from other batters meant that KKR posted a highly competitive 171-4 in their 20 overs. Much depended on how the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Liam Livingstone would start for RR as they needed a strong one from their openers.

However, Shakib Al Hasan cleaned up Jaiswal in the very first over of the chase to give KKR the perfect start. The wheels just began to come off RR's batting as they kept on losing wickets in heaps. They lost more than half their side even before crossing the 40-run mark.

Rahul Tewatia walked out to bat and did play a few strokes, keeping the fight alive for RR. But it was just a bit too much for him in the end as RR crumbled like ninepins. KKR has all but qualified for the playoffs and will have the momentum with them going ahead.

Edited by Aditya Singh