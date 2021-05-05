IPL 2021: Two bookies arrested for illegally entering the stadium during RR vs SRH match

A couple of bookies have been arrested and sent into judicial custody after they entered the Arun Jaitley Stadium without permission during the RR vs SRH match on May 2.

News agency ANI confirmed the development on Wednesday, revealing both bookies were charged under various sections of the law for illegally entering the stadium.

#UPDATE | The two bookies have been sent to 5-day Police remand. — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game on May 2 proved to be the last game of IPL 2021 in Delhi, with the league postponed indefinitely due to the surging COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubbles. Kane Williamson was named captain for the RR vs SRH game, with a Jos Buttler century the highlight of the game as RR beat SRH by 55 runs.

ANI reported that both bookies have been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, with an FIR registered against the duo. The bookies used fake accreditation cards to enter the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the RR vs SRH game, and have now been sent on a five-day police remand.

Bookies attempted to fix RR vs SRH game: Reports

All Over: Riding on a dominant batting show, @rajasthanroyals register a comfortable 55-run victory against #SRH. They pick up 2 points and also improve their NRR. https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/9KGITuwByd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021

The news of the arrest comes hours after the Times of India reported that Delhi Police’s Crime Branch was investigating a possible attempt by cricket bookies to fix the RR vs SRH game.

According to the report, Krishan Garg from Swaroop Nagar and Manish Kansal from Jalandhar, Punjab were caught while attempting to enter the stadium’s VIP lounge during the RR vs SRH game. After getting nabbed, the bookies who had come for the RR vs SRH game could not give a satisfactory answer to explain their whereabouts.

Further investigation is likely to reveal more information about the bookies' intentions, and the two bookies are considered to be part of a much larger cricket betting syndicate.