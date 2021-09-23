IPL 2021: “Varun Chakravarthy is in T20 World Cup squad because he's an impact player” - Pragyan Ojha

Former India player Pragyan Ojha has said that leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been chosen for the T20 World Cup because of his ability to make an impact. According to Ojha, Chakravarthy has the talent to succeed at the international level as well.

The 30-year-old Chakravarthy was one of the star performers as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) walloped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in Abu Dhabi in an Indian Premier League 2021 game. The leg-spinner was named the Man of the Match for his superb spell of 3 for 13.

In an interaction on Sportskeeda’s YouTube channel, Ojha asserted that Chakravarthy could offer a lot to the Indian team at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“Varun Chakravarthy has been chosen in the T20 World Cup squad because he is an impact player. He is a mystery bowler. When we talk about T20 cricket, if you look at big names like Jasprit Bumrah or Lasith Malinga, they are spoken about a lot because of their ability to pick wickets at will and turn the game."

"I think Varun Chakravarthy will do well not only for his franchise but for the Indian team as well. I'm really happy to see youngsters like him perform,” Ojha, a former left-arm spinner, said.

Chakravarthy made his international debut during the T20I series in Sri Lanka in July. He claimed two wickets in three games at an impressive economy rate of 5.3.

“Arshdeep Singh not scared of any challenges” - Pragyan Ojha

Apart from Chakravarthy, Ojha was also highly impressed with the performance of Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh in the IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai.

Though PBKS’ batters choked, and the franchise lost the game by two runs, Arshdeep stood out with the ball, claiming 5 for 32. Praising the 22-year-old, Ojha said:

“Arshdeep Singh is a promising and exciting prospect. The good thing is that he is not scared of any challenges. This aspect of his game is visible because he bowls with the new ball, in the middle overs and at the death as well."

"He is very well aware of the challenges of T20 cricket. and how to address them. Youngsters like Arshdeep performing so well will definitely benefit Indian cricket in the future.”

PBKS needed only eight runs to win from 12 balls in the 32nd match of IPL 2021 against RR on Tuesday. However, they imploded spectacularly, failing to get over the line, as they managed a solitary run in the last over.

