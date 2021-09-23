IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy wants to be KKR's 'crisis man'

Kolkata Knight Riders' prodigious mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy said that he is on a mission to be the team's 'crisis man' in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

In a video shared by the Kolkata-based franchise, Chakravarthy said that his goal this season is to be the one to bail his team out of tricky situations. Chakravarthy said:

"My mission is to be the crisis man for the team. That is what I have been working towards this season. If the team is in a difficult situation, I want to be able to bail them out of that situation."

As for KKR's ambitions, Chakravarthy said that their short-term goal is to reach the knockout stages with the ultimate aim of lifting the coveted trophy. He said:

"As a team, we would like to reach the playoffs first. That is the short-term goal and then, lifting the cup."

Mumbai Indians the team to beat for Kolkata Knight Riders: Varun Chakravarthy

The spinner admitted that while KKR would like to beat every opponent that comes their way, the Mumbai Indians are one side they really want to beat. When asked if there was one team he was looking forward to winning against, Chakravarthy said:

"Definitely all the teams, but we would love to beat Mumbai Indians."

KKR take on the five-time champions MI later on Thursday in their second game after the season resumed in the UAE.

KKR suffered from poor form in the first half of the season. However, they got off to a playing start in the UAE, with a thumping victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chakravarthy was among KKR's leading performers in the match, returning with figures of 3/13 from his four overs as RCB were bundled out for just 92.

Chakravarthy will look to keep up his rich vein of form for the rest of the season, with the T20 World Cup looming. He was picked in India's squad and is expected to play a key role for Team India.

