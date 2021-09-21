×
IPL 2021: [Watch] Venkatesh Iyer receives batting tips from Virat Kohli after the KKR vs RCB clash  

<a href='https://www.sportskeeda.com/player/virat-kohli' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Virat Kohli giving batting tips to Venkatesh Iyer after the KKR vs RCB game on Monday" height="505" width="800" />
Virat Kohli giving batting tips to Venkatesh Iyer after the KKR vs RCB game on Monday
Modified Sep 21, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer excelled with the bat to help his side claim a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. The rookie established a name for himself in his maiden game with an unbeaten knock of 41 off 27 deliveries against a formidable Bangalore bowling attack.

The southpaw received praise from all quarters for his fearless batting in the crucial encounter. To top this up, he also received some valuable tips from none other than batting maestro Virat Kohli after the match.

In a video shared by the KKR franchise on their social media accounts, the RCB skipper was seen explaining to the youngster how to tackle short-pitched deliveries. Kohli was also heard emphasizing the need to press forward while countering such deliveries to the left-hander.

KKR outperform RCB to clinch a stunning nine-wicket victory

Virat Kohli's decision to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday backfired as RCB were bundled out for a paltry score of 92. Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell were the pick of the bowlers for KKR as they picked up three vital wickets each.

KKR chased down the target comfortably in 10 overs itself with nine wickets to spare. Openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer orchestrated a stunning partnership of 82 at the top to guide their side to an easy win in their first game of the UAE leg.

Eoin Morgan and co. have climbed to fifth spot in the IPL 2021 points table after securing their third win of the season. A victory in their first fixture of the second phase would do wonders for their confidence after their underwhelming run in the first leg earlier this year.

