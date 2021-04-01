Very excited to play IPL in India again - Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has arrived in Chennai to join his team ahead of their IPL 2021 campaign.

Virat Kohli will now begin his week-long quarantine period - for exiting the Indian team's bio bubble - before he formally joins the rest of his RCB squad.

Nevertheless, expressing his excitement about his team's IPL 2021 campaign, Virat Kohli said:

"It feels surreal. Honestly, it doesn't feel like we went away for too long. There was a lot of cricket in it as well."

Most Indian and English players opted for a bubble-to-bubble transfer after the recently-concluded ODI series.

Virat Kohli, though, opted to visit home before he arrived in Chennai. As he exited the bio-bubble, he would need to do a week-long quarantine before joining his RCB teammates.

On his arrival in RCB's team hotel, Virat Kohli sounded optimistic about his team's chances in IPL 2021, saying in this regard:

"Very excited that we're playing in India again, although in a different way and a different setting. Very excited, very happy and very optimistic. I have a good feeling this time."

Virat Kohli is in fine touch: Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson, RCS's director of cricket operations

During a recent press conference, RCB's director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, said that Virat Kohli has been in good recent touch. Praising the RCB captain for backing the youngsters in his team, Hesson observed at a virtual press conference:

"He’s in fine touch at the moment, and his tempo is really pleasing... For me, form is important, but it’s mostly about the confidence you bring. Some players need performances to give them confidence, some don’t. Virat is obviously so confident".

Despite having star-studded rosters over the years, RCB have never won the IPL title. But after making a few additions to their roster, Virat Kohli and co. will fancy their chances of going all the way this year.

RCB begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Mumbai Indians on 9 April.