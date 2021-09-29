IPL 2021: "Very important" - Kieron Pollard on his 300 T20 wickets milestone

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard starred with both bat and ball as the defending champions returned to winning ways. They beat the Punjab Kings by six wickets in Abu Dhabi.

The 34-year-old all-rounder has been an important part of the Mumbai setup over the years. Kieron Pollard has stepped up every time he turns up for his franchise and Tuesday's encounter was no different.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

He picked up the crucial wickets of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in the sixth over to send Punjab Kings on the backfoot from where they never recovered. The giant West Indian all-rounder also completed his 300 T20 wickets landmark in the process.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kieron Pollard said:

"(300th wicket gesture) Very important. Bowling's a bit under-rated eh! I just try to do my best whenever I get the opportunity. If needed, Rohit would have thrown the ball for me another over, but sometimes you just quit when you're ahead."

Kieron Pollard bowled a solitary over and returned with figures of 2/8 which changed the game completely in Mumbai's favour. Pollard is known to be a clever bowler, who uses the conditions to perfection to reap rewards.

"For me to get these wickets, I'll take it each and every time. I don't have pace, I don't have spin, I don't have swing, I don't have swing, but I have a little bit of brain," he added.

Aiden Markram tried to change gears but the bowlers were up to the mark to restrict the Punjab Kings for 135 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was once again spectacular, picking up two wickets from his four overs at an economy rate of six.

"It was important to get the two points" - Kieron Pollard

Along with the ball, Kieron Pollard made useful contributions with the bat to take Mumbai home. He remained unbeaten on 15 runs from seven balls and stitched a 45-run stand alongside Hardik Pandya to bring their first win of the UAE leg.

Pollard is hopeful that this victory will charge up the boys ahead of the upcoming matches.

Also Read

"It was important to get the two points. Took 19 overs to get to the target but the two points was more important. Maybe it can spark something in the dressing room," Kieron Pollard added.

With the victory against the Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians have jumped to fifth spot with 10 points from 11 games. They next face Delhi Capitals on October 2 in Sharjah.

Edited by Aditya Singh