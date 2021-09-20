IPL 2021: [Watch] KKR's Prasidh Krishna gets Virat Kohli out LBW in just the 2nd over of 200th game

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper, didn't have a promising start to the second phase of IPL 2021 with the bat. In RCB's opening game of this leg against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the 32-year-old's misery with the bat continued as he was dimissed for just 5 runs.

Opening the batting for RCB, Virat Kohli looked in decent touch to start off with as he smashed Prasidh Krishna for a four on the third ball of the second over. However, the bowler had the last laugh as he came up with a brilliant delivery right after that.

It was a nip-backer from Prasidh Krishna that caught Virat Kohli in his crease. The ball came back in sharply, missed Virat Kohli's inside edge, and rapped him on the pads.

Since the ball hit him plumb in front, height was the only question but the on-field umpire, Chris Gaffaney, had no hesitations in declaring the RCB skipper out. Kohli, though, went for the review, only to see three reds on the big screen.

This was Virat Kohli's 200th match for the RCB in the Indian Premier League. Fans were disappointed to see their favorite player struggle with the bat. Thus far in this season, Virat Kohli has scored 203 runs in 8 games at an average of 29.

Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

Days after stepping down as India's T20I captain, Virat Kohli also announced that he would step down as RCB's captain after the IPL's 2021 season. In a video, he said:

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me. I want to be able to be committed to the responsibilities that I am fulfiling and I felt I needed the space to be fresh, to regroup and be absolutely clear in how I want to move forward."

"It's been a great journey of nine years, with moments of joy and frustration, happiness and sadness," he added.

Also Read

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021 “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/QSIdCT8QQM

RCB won the toss in this game against KKR and elected to bat first. The team handed over debuts to KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee