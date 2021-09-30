IPL 2021: "Dinesh Karthik is the biggest culprit in all this" - Virender Sehwag on Ashwin-Morgan "Spirit of Cricket" controversy

Virender Sehwag believes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is the "biggest culprit" in a recent controversy. He said this in regards to the "Spirit of Cricket" controversy involving Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and KKR captain Eoin Morgan.

In Tuesday's match between the two teams, Ashwin unwittingly sneaked a run after a throw from a KKR fielder hit his partner Rishabh Pant and ricotched away. A particularly heated argument between Ashwin, Morgan and KKR pacer Tim Southee broke over the same after the spinner's dismissal in the next over.

Dinesh Karthik, who had played a part in placating the quarrel, spilled out some details in the post-match press conference. In reply to Sportskeeda's query, he had explained that Morgan didn't "appreciate" the extra run because it was against the spirit of the sport. This opened up a Pandora's box of debates in the media.

Speaking to Cricbuzz in this regard, Virender Sehwag said that the former KKR captain could've played down the incident as a normal argument. If he had, it would not have spiraled out as such a major controversy. Virender Sehwag said:

"I consider Dinesh Karthik the biggest culprit in all this. If he had not talked about what Morgan said, there would have been no such uproar. If he had said, "It was nothing much, just an argument, it happens in the game, move on," then it would have come out in that sense only. What was the need for an explanation that someone thinks this or that?"

Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Of course NOT. 1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Of course NOT.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Dinesh Karthik's remarks also prompted a public explanation from Ashwin. The off-spinner, in a series of tweets, hit out at Morgan for calling him a "disgrace." He also defended his side in the debate. He urged parents of young cricketing aspirants to play without thinking if anyone would consider them a "good person" for playing fiercely within the rules.

"Every match will have something like this that will cause an uproar" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes bat in the final over, Mr Morgan sat on a Dharna outside Lord’s and refused to hold the World cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina ? Bade aaye, ‘doesn’t appreciate’ waale 😂 On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes bat in the final over, Mr Morgan sat on a Dharna outside Lord’s and refused to hold the World cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina ? Bade aaye, ‘doesn’t appreciate’ waale 😂 https://t.co/bTZuzfIY4S

Further, Virender Sehwag also revealed a story from his playing days. This was when a celebration of Ashwin during an IPL match angered him and the off-spinner's then captain, MS Dhoni. He said that if more such things about in-field moments start coming out in the media, every match will have a clamour-worthy story.

Virender Sehwag argued:

"Even when I was playing for Punjab, Ashwin dismissed Maxwell, picked up some dust and blew it off [in celebration]. I didn't like that scene either but I didn't come out publicly to say that he should not have done that or it was against the spirit of the game, although MS Dhoni was very angry about it and scolded him a lot too.

'But it was Ashwin's wish to do that and if someone had come out talking about it in the media or social media it might have caused an uproar too. This is the player's responsibility, right?"

Virender Sehwag concluded by saying:

Also Read

"What happens inside should remain inside. If more things from the inside start coming out, I can guarantee every match will have something like this that will cause an uproar. The spirit of the game also says that players should leave what happens inside the ground as is and move on."

It begs notice here that Ashwin and Pant taking that extra run, wittingly or not, was well-within the laws of the game. Even if the ball had gone to the boundary the umpire would have had no option but to grant the runs.

Edited by Aditya Singh