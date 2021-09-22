IPL 2021: "As a senior bowler, he should give breakthroughs in the middle overs" - Virender Sehwag on Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's reluctance to bowl off-spin in T20 cricket is due to his fear of getting hit by batsmen.

Speaking on CricBuzz Live, Sehwag reckoned that bowling a variety of deliveries rather than conventional off-spin reduced Ashwin’s chances of getting a wicket.

The former swashbuckling batsman added that while Ashwin has proved to be economical as a senior bowler, he should contribute more in the wicket column. Sehwag said:

"Ravichandran Ashwin has a mindset that if he bowls off-spin, anyone will hit him for a four or a six. Because of this fear, he resorts to experimentation. When MS Dhoni used to be behind the wickets, he never allowed Ashwin to experiment. Sometimes you need to make a bowler realize that no doubt a batsman may hit you for a six but it also gives you a chance to get him out."

Sehwag added:

"The way he was bowling, it gives him the least chance to dismiss a batsman. If he resorts to off-spin, then LBW, bowled comes into the equation. Yes, he was economical but as a senior bowler, he should give breakthroughs in the middle overs."

Ashwin’s penchant to bowl carrom ball and other variations was on full display during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The veteran off-spinner was unlucky to end up with no wickets despite a dropped catch of Kane Williamson from Rishabh Pant in his first over.

However, barring that missed opportunity, the 35-year-old looked largely ineffective.

It looked like he was scared of getting hit by the batsman: Ashish Nehra on Ravichandran Ashwin

Meanwhile, former left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra echoed Sehwag’s thoughts while analyzing the bowling performance of the Capitals.

While Nehra proceeded to South African bolter Anrich Nortje a seven-star rating for his brilliant display, he gave just 4 stars to the overall bowling performance by the Pant-led unit due to Ashwin’s disappointing show.

Nehra reckoned that the possible reason behind Ashwin resorting to different variations might be the fear of getting hit by the batsmen. The former Indian international is hopeful that the veteran spinner will halt his experimentation in the forthcoming games. He said:

"I will give them four stars. The manner in which Nortje bowled, his bowling was 7-star, Axar Patel also bowled well. I gave four stars because Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't bowl the way we expect from a great bowler. He has a lot of experience but we did not get to see Ashwin bowl off-spin. It looked like he was scared of getting hit by the batsman."

Ashwin may not have had a night to remember. However, his side certainly did as the Capitals registered their seventh win of the competition courtesy of an 8-wicket mauling of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar