IPL 2021: "Please get my salary increased" - Virender Sehwag recalls Amit Mishra's wish after his first IPL hattrick

Virender Sehwag has recalled an incident when Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra requested him for a 'salary hike' after registering his first hat-trick in the IPL back in 2008.

Virender Sehwag's comments come after the veteran leg-spinner spun a web around Mumbai Indians on Tuesday to hand his team their third win of the IPL 2021. Amit Mishra picked up four crucial wickets, giving up just 24 runs in his four overs. His spell restricted MI to 137 in 20 overs, which the Capitals chased down with 5 balls to spare.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag, who was Amit Mishra's skipper in 2008, lavished praise on him for his down-to-earth and affable attitude. Sehwag also hoped that the 38-year-old tweaker won't need a similar raise anymore.

"He is [Amit Mishra] a kind of guy who is very calm and talks gently to everybody. He gets to mingle with everyone pretty quickly. So that’s why he becomes the favourite of his teammates. When he gets beaten, other players feel for him. And when takes wickets, all are happy for him. I remember when he claimed his first hat-trick. I asked him what do you want and he said ‘Viru Bhai, please get my salary increased.’ Now, I feel, he would be getting that much amount of money that he won’t ask for a raise even after getting another hat-trick," said Virender Sehwag.

Old is gold. Amit Mishra proving why he is the second highest wicket taker in the history of IPL with an incredible spell and @DelhiCapitals showing it is possible to chase in Chennai by being sensible.#MIvsDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/aZoEXUMhp9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 20, 2021

Amit Mishra holds the record for claiming the most hat-tricks in the IPL. He took his first three-in-a-row against the Decan Chargers while playing for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Amit Mishra accepts challenges irrespective of the batsman: Virender Sehwag

Amit Mishra's figures of 4-24 are the best for a Delhi Capitals bowler against the Mumbai Indians. His scalps included established players of spin such as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Speaking about the dismissals, Virender Sehwag said that Mishra takes every challenge head-on irrespective of the batsman's image. He added that the leg-spinner backs his skills and anticipates what the batsman is trying to do against him.

“He bowled really well. That’s why he is one of the best bowlers of this tournament. He has the most wickets as a spinner. Had Rohit Sharma played his normal game against him, he could have scored 60-70 runs easily,” said Virender Sehwag.

“Amit Mishra knew that when Hardik Pandya plays spin, he simply attacks. If gets the ball in his area, he looks to smash it. If it’s his day, he whacks a maximum or else he will get out. So, Mishra is wise enough to judge if a batsman like Pandya goes after him, who will he bowl or what variation does he need to make. Mishra accepts challenges no matter who the batsman he is bowling at,” the former India opener concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25.