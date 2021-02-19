We were targeting Glenn Maxwell and Gowtham but couldn't get them: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has said the Sunrisers Hyderabad were targeting Glenn Maxwell and Krishnappa Gowtham at the IPL 2021 auction but couldn't acquire them due to budgetary constraints.

The Hyderabad-based franchise had just ₹10.75 crores left in their purse before the auction, with three vacant spots to be filled. Glenn Maxwell and Krishnappa Gowtham were bought for whopping sums of ₹14.25 and ₹9.25 crores by RCB and CSK respectively.

During an interaction on Star Sports, VVS Laxman disclosed the Sunrisers Hyderabad had their sights on Maxwell and Gowtham apart from Kedar Jadhav, but could not afford the duo.

"We were looking for certain players but unfortunately we didn't get them. Especially Glenn Maxwell was someone we were targeting and from the Indian talent pool we wanted Kedar Jadhav and then we wanted even Gowtham but unfortunately they were too expensive and we had a very limited budget," said Laxman.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor expressed happiness at the overall composition of their squad after acquiring Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Jagadeesha Suchith.

"In the end we got Mujeeb as an overseas bowler and then we had Suchith because Suchith is an under-rated bowler, he is an excellent fielder and can contribute with the bat. We are very pleased with the three members we got. It just strengthens the squad we have because coming into the auction we already had 22 players. So, it is a very well-settled squad," added VVS Laxman.

"Kedar Jadhav straightaway fits into our thought process" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes Kedar Jadhav is a great addition to the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

VVS Laxman feels Kedar Jadhav can lend the much-needed experience to the Sunrisers Hyderabad middle order.

"Kedar Jadhav straightaway fits into our thought process. The reason for that is that over the last couple of years, we missed an experienced middle-order batsman. Ya, we have got Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey and some exciting Indian middle-order batsmen, whether it is Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Abhishek or Samad," said Laxman.

The former Indian batsman hopes the 35-year-old lives up to his potential and plays match-winning knocks for the 2016 IPL champions.

"But the experience Kedar has at the highest level and also performing really well in the IPL. He can also contribute with the ball, he will just add the balance to our middle order. We just hope that he plays to his potential because we know he can win matches under pressure if he does that," signed off VVS Laxman.

Kedar Jadhav proved to be a letdown for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and was released by the franchise ahead of the auction. The Maharashtra batsman will hope to set the record straight and come up with impactful performances in this year's edition of the prestigious league.