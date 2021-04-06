Washington Sundar posts pic with SUV, thanks Anand Mahindra for 'wonderful gift'

Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar has thanked Anand Mahindra for gifting him an SUV in the wake of his heroics in the Test series in Australia.

Following India’s inspirational win Down Under, which saw many youngsters come to the fore, the Mahindra Group chairman had announced that he would be gifting SUVs to some of the heroes.

Mahindra had revealed through a Twitter post in January that he would gift SUVs to Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan.

Over the past few days, Thakur, Siraj and Natarajan have posted pictures of them receiving the SUV. The trio also thanked Mahindra for the wonderful gesture.

On Tuesday, Washington Sundar took to his official Twitter account and posted a picture of his with the SUV. Along with the picture, the spinner wrote:

“Filled with immense gratitude to Shri @anandmahindra for this wonderful gift & all the encouragement that you provide us youngsters. I’m certain that your support will motivate many to take up a sport and bring more laurels to our country! Many thanks and best regards sir.”

Washington Sundar scored a fighting half-century on his Test debut at the Gabba. He also picked up four wickets with the ball. In India’s second innings, Washington Sundar contributed a crucial 22 as the visitors breached Australia’s fortress to clinch a historic win.

Filled with immense gratitude to Shri @anandmahindra for this wonderful gift & all the encouragement that you provide us youngsters. I’m certain that your support will motivate many to take up a sport and bring more laurels to our country! 🇮🇳 Many thanks and best regards sir. pic.twitter.com/uCNv26Q8P7 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 6, 2021

Washington Sundar names his dog Gabba

Inspired by his heroics with both the bat and the ball at the Gabba, Washington Sundar has named his dog after the famous cricket stadium in Australia.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old was handed a surprise Test debut ahead of Kuldeep Yadav after both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were ruled out due to injury. He dismissed Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon in the first innings to finish with figures of 3 for 89.

After India crumbled to 186 for 6 in response to Australia’s 369 in the first innings, Washington Sundar and Thakur featured in a 123-run stand for the seventh wicket to rescue India.

Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/I1O76Jm63o — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 3, 2021

Washington Sundar continued his impressive run with the bat in the home series against England. He scored an unbeaten 85 in the first Test in Chennai and a 96 not out in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

The spinner will turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2021.