IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer posts cryptic meme suggesting players to watch out for in MI vs KKR clash

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer continued his tradition of posting cryptic memes as he suggested the two players to watch out for in today's Mumbai Indians (MI) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The latest post was a collage of two photos - one of an apparent Englishman with a mustache and the second of famous Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan. Fans scrambled to decode the message. Most guessed it to be KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson and MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya for their similar looks, while some also suggested Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma's names.

Ferguson, who has cemented his place in the KKR bowling lineup since Pat Cummins' departure, was brilliant in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He picked up two wickets - Devdutt Padikkal and Harshal Patel - with the former being one of the game-changing moments.

Krunal Pandya, meanwhile, is under scrutiny for the role he plays in the MI lineup. He hasn't been able to put up consistent performances in IPL 2021 so far. Even in the team's last match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he bowled just two overs conceding 27 runs. He then came to bat at a crucial junction in the second innings but failed to life the team up and got out for a five-ball four.

If MI's troubles with their batting lineup continue this season, Krunal Pandya could be in line to get axed from the XI.

KKR vs MI to start at 7:30 PM IST today

KKR and MI will lock horns in the 34th match of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi, starting at 7:30 PM IST. Rohit Sharma's team are better placed in the points table and also enjoy a massive head-to-head record advantage, having won 22 off 28 games against KKR. But the Eoin Morgan-led franchise are coming off a dominating performance against the RCB and an upset can't be ruled out at all.

Edited by Samya Majumdar