IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer posts flamingo pic, asks Twitterati to guess the player to watch out for in MI-RCB game

With the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) all set to get underway tonight, former India player Wasim Jaffer has resumed his guessing game with Twitter users.

On Friday, Jaffer took to his official Twitter account and posted a picture of a flamingo standing on one leg.

Along with the image, Jaffer asked fans to try and decode the player to watch out for in the IPL 2021 opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jaffer captioned his post:

“Guess my player to watch out for tonight. I'll reveal the player at 6pm, but let's see how many decode it before that #MIvRCB #IPL2021.”

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians are chasing their sixth title in the IPL and a three-peat this year after triumphing in the last two editions of the competition.

Twitter tries to decode Wasim Jaffer’s player to watch out for in tonight’s IPL game

After Jaffer’s tweet on the player to watch out for in the RCB-MI game, Twitterati came up with some interesting responses. Here are a few of them:

Kyle Jamieson, I guess. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2021

Trent Boult - Flamingo Shot 😂 Decoded ✌️ pic.twitter.com/VMyv4v1j7l — G!®!$# (@viratkohliFab) April 9, 2021

Trent Boult.

Because this bird is Flamingo and Trent Boult played the Flamingo shot against Australia 2-3 years ago I guess. — Ruchir Kaulgud (@i_am_ruchir) April 9, 2021

Here you go sir💯 pic.twitter.com/pSRT78v2OY — Ruchir Kaulgud (@i_am_ruchir) April 9, 2021

Flemingo means Rohit too 🙂 — Ankit Singh Rajput (@ankit_singh_05) April 9, 2021

Surya kumar yadav because in his debut he hit six by lifting one of his leg on the very first ball

Thought. — Mayank Prajapati🇮🇳 (@askmayankp) April 9, 2021

IPL 2021 to get underway amid COVID-19 concerns

Although BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has assured that IPL 2021 would go ahead as scheduled despite the COVID-19 threat. However, apprehensions persist over the smooth conduct of the T20 tournament.

On Friday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed that they are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation in India amid the rise in new cases. A day earlier, New Zealand decided to temporarily suspend entry to travellers from India.

A decision on the ban was taken after it came to the fore that 17 of the 23 new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation had Indian links. According to a New Zealand Herald report, the travel ban will begin on Sunday and will be in place till April 28.

The report added that NZC was in touch with IPL franchises and would be ready to take emergency decisions regarding New Zealand players in the IPL if the situation so demands.

In the past few days, many players like Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel and Daniel Sams tested positive for COVID-19. In some welcome news for RCB, though, Devdutt Padikkal tested negative in his subsequent test.

IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors and will be restricted across only six venues.