IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer puzzles fans once again with cryptic tweet while naming players he looks forward to seeing in KKR-RCB clash

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a highly anticipated IPL 2021 clash on Monday (September 20). Ahead of the clash, former India opener Wasim Jaffer offered fans a clue regarding the players he is excited to see in the clash. He did not, however, openly identify the cricketers, but posted a cryptic tweet, leaving fans puzzled once again.

The cricketer-turned-coach shared a picture of a goat dressed in an orange-coloured printed shirt. Most ardent cricket fans were able to guess KKR's Dinesh Karthik as one of the players. The wicketkeeper-batsman's dress sense came into the limelight during his recent commentary stint with Sky Sports.

Many netizens were left scratching their heads while figuring out the second player. A number of people guessed it to be either RCB captain Virat Kohli or dynamic batter AB de Villiers, as their fans fondly refer to the two to as G.O.A.T.s (Greatest of all time) of the sport.

Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

The ongoing season of the cash-rich league will be Virat Kohli's last as the skipper of the RCB. The champion cricketer made the announcement in a video shared by the franchise on their social media handles on Sunday (September 19).

Kohli was handed the captaincy reins in 2013 after Daniel Vettori relinquished the position. While he has contributed significantly with the bat for the side, Kohli has been unable to lead them to a championship triumph yet in the flagship T20 tournament.

The right-hander assured RCB fans that he would continue as a batsman for the side. Furthermore, Kohli also suggested that he will only ply his trade for the Bangalore team in the IPL. It remains to be seen if the veteran will be successful in clinching the coveted championship trophy in his last season as skipper.

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, RCB will resume their campaign on Monday, September 20, with their clash against KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The fixture promises to be a high-octane one, considering the star-studded line-ups of the two participating teams.

