IPL 2021: [Watch] RCB's AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Yuzvendra Chahal show off their dance moves on the eve of their match against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Yuzvendra Chahal displayed some incredible dancing skills. They showed off their dance moves near a pool to draw fans' attention towards the special Blue Jersey match against KKR on Monday. RCB players are going to sport these jerseys to show as a sign of support for the hard work of the frontline workers during the pandemic.

The Bangalore franchise recently shared a video on their official Instagram handle promoting their blue jerseys on the eve of the game to gain fans' attention. They captioned it:

We don’t do this often, but to draw your attention towards our special Blue Jersey match, we’ve got the best of our stars in @abdevilliers17, @gmaxi_32 and @yuzi_chahal23 to catch in on the trend! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #1Team1Fight #Reels

You can watch the video below:

AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Yuzvendra Chahal are three of the key personnel in the RCB playing XI. They will look to perform well in the upcoming match against KKR and get the team off to a good start in the UAE leg.

"I believe leaving IPL captaincy for RCB first would have been much better" - Ashish Nehra on Virat Kohli's decision of leaving T20I captaincy after WC

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra opined that Virat Kohli should have thought of relinquishing the RCB captaincy rather than the Indian T20I captaincy if he wanted to reduce his workload.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Nehra explained his stance on the matter and said:

"I was also surprised. I believe India play around 5-7 T20Is and it's not like you won't play those games. You will still play as a batsman. If Virat Kohli had to take a step, considering his family, captaincy in all formats, especially in Test cricket, and if he thought there was a lot of load on him, I believe leaving IPL captaincy first would have been much better."

Also Read

RCB are currently in third position in the IPL 2021 points table with ten points from seven games. They will kick off their campaign in the second phase of the IPL with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Diptanil Roy