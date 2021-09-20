IPL 2021: [Watch] Andre Russell clean-bowls AB de Villiers for a golden duck with an unbelievable yorker

Andre Russell had a taste of some sweet revenge on Monday as he blew off AB de Villiers leg-stump with a stunning yorker. The star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter had to walk back without troubling the scoreboard, leaving his team reeling at 52-4 in Abu Dhabi.

The wicket came during the 9th over of RCB's innings. Andre Russell had his tail up after already dismissing Srikar Bharat earlier in the over. The all-rounder's first delivery to AB de Villiers was targeted at leg-stump. It had some furious pace and was angled-in enough to nutmeg the batter and disturb the furniture.

This was AB de Villiers' only sixth golden duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the last one coming way back in 2015. Andre Russell was jubilant in celebration and deservedly so. He tried something similar when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RCB last met in IPL 2021 in Chennai. However, the RCB batter was up to the task on that occasion and went on to race away with a 34-ball knock of 76 runs.

"We are just taking it game by game" - Andre Russell on KKR's hopes of reaching the playoffs

Before the match, Andre Russell had spoken about his team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs this season, confidently saying that KKR would take the second leg of IPL 2021 game by game.

"We need to win six from seven and that's what we've been focusing on. We haven't been stressing about it too much. We are just taking it game by game. Once we keep going over each hurdle, we'll think about the other one. You cannot put too much pressure on yourself. You have to make sure you do whatever you're in control of," said Russell.

Talking about his own contributions, Russel acknowledged that he's 'never out of the game' because he gives his best in all three departments. Andre Russell said:

"If I miss out with the bat, then I know I have to make up in the field, with the ball or doing something spectacular in the field. I know I'm never out of the game."

The all-rounder has done his job with the ball and will look to do the same with the bat if RCB's batters put enough runs on the board.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar