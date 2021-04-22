IPL 2021: [Watch] Axar Patel returns to Delhi Capitals camp 

Axar Patel has made his much-awaited return to the Delhi Capitals camp. The all-rounder has entered the DC bio-bubble and will be available for the team's upcoming fixtures.

The Delhi Capitals uploaded a clip of Axar Patel inside the franchise's bio-bubble on Thursday, with the team ecstatic about the 27-year-old’s return.

Axar Patel can be seen interacting with a host of Delhi Capitals players and support staff in the video. The all-rounder even jokes about how just looking at people is making him happy.

The DC player goes around and catches up with several teammates like Ishant Sharma and Sam Billings during the course of the video, with Ravichandran Ashwin visible as well. Patel also joked about how he needs a barber to trim his beard urgently.

The all-rounder has been out of action since testing positive for COVID-19 on April 3rd. Axar Patel was transferred to BCCI’s designated medical facility after reporting mild symptoms and has spent his time recovering from the virus.

Shams Mulani was roped in as a replacement for Axar Patel

Axar Patel’s return to the DC bio-bubble means it is the end of the road for Shams Mulani’s IPL sojourn. The Mumbai all-rounder was called up as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for Axar Patel last week.

IPL regulations mean Shams Mulani will cease to be a part of the DC squad as Axar Patel returns to the side. Mulani is also not permitted to represent another IPL franchise this season.

Axar Patel’s return will come as a big boost for the Delhi Capitals. Last year’s finalists have missed his services despite players like Lalit Yadav impressing in his absence.

Although Patel is part of the DC squad, it remains to be seen when he gets a game in IPL 2021. DC may look to ease the all-rounder in slowly since he has just recovered from a bout of COVID. The team is currently third in the IPL 2021 standings. They will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game on April 25th.