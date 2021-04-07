IPL 2021: [Watch] ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell showcases his hitting range during practice

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting star Glenn Maxwell looked in great touch when he stepped out to practice for his new franchise on Wednesday.

Despite enduring a below-par campaign with Punjab Kings last season, the unpredictable Glenn Maxwell was picked up by RCB for INR 14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction.

RCB shared a video of Glenn Maxwell batting in the nets on Wednesday. In the clip, he was seen playing a fierce cut as well as his renowned switch hit. The Bangalore franchise uploaded the video with some peppy music to match Glenn Maxwell’s smashing stroke-play.

RCB have taken a huge gamble by going for Glenn Maxwell in the upcoming IPL season.

He was released by Punjab Kings after managing only 108 runs in 13 games last season. In 82 IPL matches, the Australian has scored a modest 1505 runs at an average of 22.13 and a strike rate of 154.67. He has crossed fifty only six times in the IPL.

Glenn Maxwell’s standout IPL season came in 2014, when he scored 552 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 187.75. That season apart, the Australian has notched up 300 runs in an IPL edition only once, scoring 310 runs in IPL 2017.

Glenn Maxwell not surprised at his high price tag

Although many were stunned with Glenn Maxwell being purchased for a whopping INR 14.25 crore at the auction, the man himself wasn’t surprised.

The maverick Australian was the third most expensive signing at the auction after Chris Morris (INR 16.25 crore) and Kyle Jamieson (INR 15 crore).

In a video interview shared by RCB, Glenn Maxwell explained his high price tag, saying in this regard:

“Not really (surprised), I thought there might be a little bit of interest. I think a lot of teams want that middle-order player; I knew there were a couple of teams who were looking for a middle-order player who can bowl off-spin as well. I am just glad two teams went hard for me and in the end, RCB got hold of me.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2021 opener on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.