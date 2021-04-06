IPL 2021: [Watch] Brendon McCullum gives catching practice to KKR players with a tennis racquet

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum has adopted an interesting way of giving catching practice to the players as they prepare for IPL 2021. He made use of a tennis racquet to hone the catching skills of the KKR players.

KKR open their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, KKR posted a video of Brendan McCullum giving catching practice to the players. In the clip, players like Harbhajan Singh and Andre Russell were seen working hard on their catching skills. KKR shared the video with the caption:

“Coach @bazmccullum42 throwing everything he's got at the boys. LITERALLY! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021.”

The Kolkata-based franchise narrowly missed out on qualifying for the playoffs last year. They finished level on points with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore but lost out due to an inferior run rate.

KKR last won the IPL in 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

I am sure KKR will win the trophy this time: Kuldeep Yadav

Although KKR have been inconsistent in the IPL over the last few seasons, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is confident that the team can go all the way this year.

Speaking about KKR’s chances in IPL 2021, Yadav told Sports Yaari:

"This time our team is well balanced, and with Harbhajan Singh's selection, the team will get an edge. I am happy that we have new promising players in the team, and with this confidence, I am sure that we will win the trophy this time.”

Yadav, who has managed only five wickets in the last two IPL seasons for KKR, added that he is confident of bouncing back and improving his game, saying:

“Motto is to enjoy the game and help KKR lift the IPL trophy for the third time.”

KKR will be led by England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. They will once again depend on tried and tested names like Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy to deliver the goods.