IPL 2021: [Watch] Cake smashes and hugs galore as KKR players celebrate hard after defeating DC in the second qualifier

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players celebrated their victory against the Delhi Capitals side in grand fashion after the game. They have now reached the final of IPL 2021 courtesy of the win, where they will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Kolkata franchise gave their ardent fans a glimpse of the team's celebrations. After their win against Delhi Capitals last night, they shared a video on their official Instagram handle.

Fans can see players like Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, and other youngsters having a gala time. They celebrated with their teammates after playing a starring role in the batting department this year.

You can watch the celebrations of KKR players in the video below:

Kolkata Knight Riders scripted a fairytale comeback in the second half of IPL 2021. At the end of the first half, KKR were reeling in seventh spot in the points table, and not many gave them a chance to qualify for the playoffs. But they put in spirited performances and overturned the whole complexion of their campaign.

The young Indians have changed the shape of KKR's entire season: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian player Aakash Chopra heaped praise on young Indian players in the KKR squad. He credited them for the turnaround of Kolkata's fortunes in the second half of the IPL. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed the second qualifier and said:

"Break ke baad Kolkata zindabad, zindabad. You have done magic. When the IPL had restarted, no one felt including myself that Kolkata can reach till there. Reaching the final, are you kidding me? That was the feeling that you got."

He added:

"What a game, what a turnaround. Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi towards the end - this has been an incredible story. The young Indians have changed the shape of their entire season."

The Eoin Morgan-led side will now face the formidable Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash on Friday (15/10/21). Dubai will host this all-important clash. So far, CSK and KKR have faced off only once in the IPL final in 2012. KKR emerged victorious in that contest and won their maiden IPL title under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

