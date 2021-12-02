Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal bids an emotional farewell to RCB

Yuzvendra Chahal bid an emotional farewell to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team after eight years of association with them. RCB recently declared Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj as their retention picks ahead of the mega auction.

Following the announcement from RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official Instagram handle to express gratitude to the team. He acknowledged the unconditional support of fans throughout his tenure at the franchise by thanking them.

Chahal also shared a video that comprised some of his best moments with his former teammates over the years. He captioned the post:

"The unforgettable journey. Being in this team for 8 long wonderful years has given me immense experience, reached a lot of milestones and most importantly gave me the family that every person would wish for in their respective fields. We can only play and give our best, rest is destiny. Chinnaswamy stadium and my lovely fans, will miss you. Thank you fans for loving and supporting me throughout. See you on the other side @royalchallengersbangalore ❤️🤗🧿"

You can watch the video below:

I don't think Chahal wanted to stay with RCB: Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons Chahal has parted ways with RCB in anticipation of a bigger deal at the IPL mega-auction. However, Hogg believes Chahal might not attract a huge bid. Recently, Brad Hogg reviewed RCB's retention decisions in a video on his YouTube channel and said:

"Maxwell has only had one good year, and they have reinvested in him, which is okay. I don't think Chahal wanted to stay with RCB, he was looking for a bit more money in the auction and I don't think he is going to get it. But, you have got to invest in your Indian fast bowler, when you have got one."

Hogg added:

"One thing they could have done is add Devdutt Padikkal in the uncapped list. Because I think he is going to be a quality player and someone for the future."

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a mainstay of RCB's bowling attack for a number of years. It will be interesting to see which leg-spinner is roped in by the RCB management to fill the void left behind by Chahal in the upcoming season.

