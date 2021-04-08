IPL 2021: [Watch] Chris Gayle joins his Punjab Kings teammates in 'thigh-five' celebration

West Indies star Chris Gayle has recently joined the Punjab Kings (PBKS) training camp after completing his mandatory quarantine.

Chris Gayle was later seen having fun doing the 'thigh-five' celebration with his teammates - Mandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar. PBKS recently shared the video where Chris Gayle exclaimed:

" The Japps are back, We're back."

The Punjab Kings have seemingly made it a tradition to do the thigh-five celebration. Earlier, England international Dawid Malan was also captured doing the same.

Punjab Kings will look to make a deep run this campaign after missing out on the playoffs last season.

The Punjab-based franchise had a dismal start to their campaign in 2020, winning only once in their first seven games. They managed to turn things around in the second half of the season. But it was too little too late, as they bowed out of the competition after the league phase.

However, one of the reasons for the team's change in fortunes in the second half of their campaign was Chris Gayle's form. The 'Universe Boss' put in some influential displays batting at no. 3, helping the Punjab Kings climb up the standings.

Chris Gayle's performance in IPL 2020

Advertisement

The 41-year old's batting prowess might be waning, but Chris Gayle still showed that he could dominate bowlers in the IPL.

The Jamaican star amassed 288 runs in seven games last season, doing so at an average of 41.14, while scoring three half-centuries - one of them being an effort of 99. Gayle also had an impressive strike rate of 137.14, even though it was lower than his career IPL strike rate of 150.11

PBKS did find success after inducting Chris Gayle in their playing XI. But the 41-year-old might have to fight for his spot, as the team's new arrival, Dawid Malan, is the no. 1 T20I batsman in the world as per ICC rankings.

PBKS open their IPL 2021 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on April 12.