IPL 2021: [Watch] Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have an intense net session ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman KL Rahul and Chris Gayle had an intense practice session ahead of their clash against the Rajasthan Royals. Both the top-order players have joined the team camp recently and have been training hard ever since.

The Punjab franchise gave fans a glimpse of the team's recent net session by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In the video, fans can see Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, and other players practicing in the nets. Gayle looked in good touch as he smacked a few big hits with aplomb.

"😍🔥 The Universe Boss is cracking them in the nets 💥 #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings."

Chris Gayle will most likely continue batting at the number 3 position for the PBKS in the UAE leg. KL Rahul will reunite with Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order.

Things are going to be a little tough for Punjab Kings in second half: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian player Aakash Chopra recently previewed the Punjab Kings team ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. He opined that it might be difficult for the KL Rahul-led side to make it to the playoffs this year. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"They (Punjab Kings) are in 6th position. If you win 3 games out of 8, you will be required to win 5 matches out of the remaining six to qualify. If not five, you have to win a minimum of 4 games. The team's net run rate is on the minus end. Things are going to be a little tough, man."

"Will they qualify? It's very doubtful, man. Honestly, the road from the 6th to 4th will be extremely difficult because there's no time to slip up. And they are not a team known to start strongly."

Punjab Kings are currently in sixth position in the IPL standings. Their journey in the second half of the IPL will commence on September 21 with a clash against the Rajasthan Royals side at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

