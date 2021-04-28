IPL 2021: [Watch] Chris Gayle provides a first-time finish to score a goal in PBKS training session

Chris Gayle, aka the Universe Boss, can do it all. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) star showed the instincts of a quality striker to score a goal in an in-house football game against his Punjab Kings teammates.

Gayle gave his marker the slip and provided a first-time finish, following which he was seen celebrating the goal with his teammates. Watch the clip below:

The Punjab Kings have made a shaky start to their IPL 2021 campaign, winning just 2 out of their opening six games. They currently occupy the sixth spot in the IPL points table.

Chris Gayle has been a regular in PBKS' starting XI this season. However, the Universe Boss has only shown glimpses of what he is capable of in the current campaign. The 41-year-old has managed 113 runs in 6 games at an average of 23.80 while his strike rate is at 119.

Gautam Gambhir feels Chris Gayle should open the innings for PBKS

Chris Gayle

With Chris Gayle yet to peak this season and world No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan waiting in the wings, there have been murmurs of the Englishman replacing the 41-year-old in PBKS' playing XI.

However, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believes there is no comparison between the two as Gayle has been a stalwart in the T20 format for many years. Gambhir also suggested that PBKS utilize the West Indies star as an opener instead of sending him in at No. 3

Advertisement

"I think there is no comparison. Chris Gayle in T20 cricket in comparison to Dawid Malan. Yes, he might be the No. 1 T20 cricketer in the world but you got to look at the conditions as well. And with Chris Gayle, we've been seeing match after match, season after season, that if he is in the playing XI, he should be opening the batting," Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.

PBKS will be in action on April 30th and will face an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.