IPL 2021: [Watch] Chris Morris gives motivational speech to RR teammates ahead of last league clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris gave a pep talk to teammates ahead of the franchise’s last league encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah on Thursday.

RR were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs race after suffering an eight-wicket embarrassment at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday.

Batting first, RR posted a woeful 90 for 9, which MI chased down in 8.2 overs. Even if Rajasthan win their last league and finish on 12 points, they have no chance of qualifying given their net run rate, which has plummeted to -0.737 following the pounding they took from Mumbai.

On Wednesday, RR shared a clip of Morris giving an inspirational message to his teammates, urging them to put up a fight for the franchise’s staff and people who have been doing the running around for them.

“Obviously it’s a tournament that we are all playing, it is a tournament that you play in different teams all the time," Morris said during his speech. "Everyone moves around like it is a chess board. You get in and out of teams all the time.

"But I think the motivation for the next game is simple," he added. " All of us will know how we talk about how lucky we are to be in this franchise. How lucky we are to have our coaching staff, our co-owners and stuff like that."

Morris added that RR's players are indebted to everyone from people sanitizing their stuff to hotel staff, apart from coaches.

“Remember all the staff, all the guys that are running around, the guys that are picking up our bottles, the guys that are sanitizing everything," Morris said. "The hotel staff, even them, that has to be our motivation for the next game. It's pretty simple as that. It hasn’t gone our way. So for me, that’s got to be our motivation.”

RR are only above Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR) in the IPL 2021 points table. They have won five and lost eight of their 13 games so far.

Chris Morris’ forgettable run for RR in the UAE leg

Morris, the most expensive purchase at the IPL auction ever, himself has had a rough time in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

The 34-year-old South African all-rounder went for 47 in the contest against Punjab, which RR ended up winning in miraculous fashion.

He was taken for 50 in the clash against RCB in Dubai on September 29. RR went down by seven wickets in the game and Morris hasn’t been part of the playing XI since.

